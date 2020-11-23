Smart Source LLC Appoints Michael Mikyska

SUWANEE, Ga., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Source LLC, one of the nation's largest providers of printed materials, promotional products and packaging is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Mikyska, heading the Display Innovation Division of Smart Source. The launch of this new Division serves as a compliment to the ever-expanding product categories within the Smart Source portfolio of solutions. Michael will oversee the sales efforts and expansion of this product segment through existing client relationships as well as new prospect opportunities.

Michael is a retail marketing and business development executive who brings over 20 years of experience steering revenue generating initiatives, including retail promotions as well as sales and marketing endeavors. He streamlines functions, increases efficiency and maximizes bottom line profit by implementing executive strategies and industry best practices. Throughout his career, Michael has been recognized as an expert in leading, mentoring and training high performing staff members to accomplish organizational objectives by driving peak performance.

While serving in several high-level roles with companies supporting an international footprint, Michael was credited with securing various contracts with values ranging up to $12M, with key clients including Burt's Bee's, Unilever, Nestle, and Keurig. He also generated $4M of revenue by improving exposure and ensuring successful execution of the Nestle coffee program on a global level through penetration of 13 different markets in Asia.

In his early career, Michael held positions in merchandising, event marketing, production management, project management and sports marketing. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Tampa.

Smart Source is a premier Brand Management BPO and Technology provider, dedicated to delivering global communications and marketing solutions to a diverse network of clients ranging from Healthcare to Finance, Retail to Hospitality and Manufacturing. Smart Source offers a full suite of solutions including creative services, media and Internet marketing, e-technology software, print management, supply chain management, promotional products, fulfillment engagement, kitting and distribution.

