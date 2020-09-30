Smart Source's New Chief Revenue Officer

This addition to our management team follows the recent hire of Sara Horn as Chief Operating Officer, formerly VP of Operations at Inner Workings. Tom D'Agostino Jr, CEO states "This is a significant hire and completes the most progressive and experienced management team of experts in our industry. They join President Jack Huber, SVP Business Development Mark Henson, SVP Sales Scott Rich and CFO Tom Stubbs to lead the company to new heights. Each member's strengths complement one another, and the chemistry is stronger than ever."

Prior to joining Smart Source, Patrick was SVP Business Development and Marketing, Americas for Tag, an Advent Private Equity company, where his primary remit was to secure long-term, marketing solutions contracts across several industry sectors with large global brands. Patrick was also CEO Americas for Konica Minolta Marketing Services where he launched the US business in 2014 and led it through tremendous growth. Patrick had full responsibility for all aspects of the business that specialized in globally integrated enterprise print BPO solutions and marketing data analytics.

Prior to joining KMMS, Patrick was a Senior Vice President for Pitney Bowes and was the global leader for Pitney Bowes Marketing Lifecycle Solutions (MLS), and was also responsible for PBMS' Commercial Division and Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions platform across the US.

Patrick earned his J.D. from St. John's University and a B.A. from Fairfield University. Patrick is a member of the New York and Connecticut state bars and lives in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Smart Source

Smart Source is a premier Brand Management BPO and Technology provider dedicated to delivering global communication and marketing solutions to a diverse network of clients ranging from healthcare to finance, retail to hospitality and manufacturing. Smart Source offers a full suite of solutions including creative services, media and internet marketing, e-technology software, print management, supply chain management, promotional products, fulfillment management, kitting and distribution.

www.smartsourcellc.com

Contact: Cynthia Vitale, [email protected]

SOURCE Smart Source LLC