Smart Space Market to Reach $107.4 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Space Market by Component, (Hardware, Software, and Services), Space Type (Smart Indoor Spaces and Smart Outdoor Spaces), Application (Energy Management and Optimization, Layout & Space Management, Emergency & Disaster Management, and Security Management, and Others) and End User (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global Smart Space industry generated $30.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $107.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Proliferation of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI, increase in environmental concerns, and rise in number of greenfield projects drive the growth of the global smart space market. However, high initial capital expenditure and growth in privacy concerns pertaining to information manipulation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in smart cities initiatives and advent of 5G technology present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (285 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5402

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly fostered the growth rate of the global smart space market, owing to rise in creation of safe smart spaces & increase in the IoT deployment.

In addition, the proliferation of smart buildings driven by pandemic has impacted positively on the market. It is because smart buildings offer functions such as social distancing, occupancy tracking/monitoring, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, smart heating, and stricter cleaning requirements.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the smart space market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5402

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global smart space market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increased adoption of smart devices in smart homes and buildings. Moreover, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global smart space market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is because smart space platforms are helping commercial sector in automating their business and operations. For instance, smart spaces in hospitals, hotels, and malls sense people in the premise and store their movements, which helps in contextualizing and adapting with users need.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for two-fifths of the global smart space industry. This is attributed to several factors such as huge government funding on innovative as well as smart technologies, increased number of IoT devices, and a strong technical base. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, owing to the proliferation of connected systems fueled by the ongoing trend of smart offices and homes in the region along with the government-driven infrastructural projects.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5402

Leading Market Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Coor

Eutech Cybernetic Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

SmartSpace Software Plc

Spacewell

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter?utm_source=Ashutosh_Sable&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=DMhttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Smart Cities Market Expected to Reach $2,402,123 Million by 2025

Smart Locks Market Expected to Reach $1,175 Million, Globally, by 2023

Smart Highway Market Expected to Reach $92.38 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research