Smart Speaker Market: 20.87% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user (residential users and commercial users) and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025

Smart Speaker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.98% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 20.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Onkyo Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Rapidly Increasing Unit Sales of Smart Speakers to Drive the Market Growth

Vendors such as Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Alibaba, Baidu, Xiaomi, and Apple are prominent in the market. For instance, with its range of Alexa-enabled Echo products, Amazon led the overall smart speaker market for Q4 2020 with a 28.3% share of global shipments with 16.5 million units with year-over-year growth of 4%. Google established itself as the second-largest player in the global smart speaker market, though its number of shipments of smart speakers dropped by 5% in Q4 2020. Google held a 22.6% market share and shipped 13.2 million units of smart speakers in Q4 2020. China-based Baidu and Alibaba both shipped 6.6 million and 6.3 million units of smart speakers, respectively, in Q4 2020. The huge amount of revenue generated will encourage vendors to introduce low-budget speakers to achieve optimum market penetration, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Smart Speaker Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Residential Users



Commercial Users

The smart speaker market share growth by the residential users segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in popularity of digital content and subscription services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube, as well as other digital content platforms is increasing the demand for smart speakers in households globally, which will drive the growth in this segment. Other factors such as home renovation projects will further increase the demand for smart devices such as speakers.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for smart speakers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. The presence of key vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., and Sonos Inc. and the growing necessity of smart speakers in households for numerous applications such as streaming music, finding recipes, and making a purchase will facilitate the smart speaker market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Smart Speaker Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Onkyo Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

Moreover, the smart speaker market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation and promotion on social media platforms to compete in the market.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Smart Speaker Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart speaker market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart speaker market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart speaker market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart speaker market vendors

