Smart Speaker Market size to grow by USD 16,659.23 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rapid increase in unit sales of smart speakers - Technavio

Apr 10, 2023, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart speaker market size is expected to grow by USD 16,659.23 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 18.75% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 34% of the market's overall growth. The US and Canada are among the most important markets for smart speakers in the region. The growing demand for smart speakers in different households is one of the main factors driving the growth of the regional market. Smart speakers are used for many purposes, such as listening to music, finding recipes, online shopping, and making phone calls. Consumers in the US spend a lot of money on home renovation projects. Upgrading regular homes to smart homes is one of the main reasons for the increase in consumer spending on home improvement projects. The average investment in living spaces such as living rooms and dining rooms has increased in recent years in the US. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download the sample report
Smart Speaker Market: Rapidly increasing unit sales of smart speakers to drive growth
- The growth of the smart speaker market is notably driven by a rapid rise in smart speaker unit sales.
- Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet (Google) were the leading contenders for smart speaker sales in 2022. During the same time frame, Xiaomi, Baidu, and other prominent market players played a significant role.
- Smart speaker sales are anticipated to rise over the forecast period. Since 2016, the global market for smart speakers has been dominated by vendors such as Amazon and Google.
- One major factor in the rise in sales is the wide range of features offered by smart speakers. As a result, the use of smart speakers will continue to increase during the forecast period.
- Hence, the increase in smart speaker sales is expected to register strong market growth over the forecast period.
Smart Speaker Market: Increasing Popularity of Voice Commerce
- The smart speaker market's growth is strongly influenced by the rise of voice commerce.
- Voice commerce is becoming increasingly popular all over the world. It is a new method for ordering and purchasing products online with a smartphone or keyboard and mouse.
- Smart speakers with virtual assistants, such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, can be used to search for and purchase products online with voice commands. With the help of voice commerce, making purchases is quick and easy.
- Customers can use voice commands with Alexa-enabled smart speakers to search for items, place orders, and purchase items from Amazon.
- Hence, the increasing popularity of voice commerce will be the major trend in the global market during the forecast period.
Some of the key Smart Speaker Market Players:
The smart speaker market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bang and Olufsen Group, Belkin International Inc., Bose Corp., Edifier International Ltd., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Onkyo Corp., Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd., and Zound Industries International AB are some of the major players in the market.
Smart Speaker Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the smart speaker market by end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. A major factor in the expansion of the consumer segment is the demand for smart speakers in homes. This demand has been fueled by the recent rise in the popularity of digital content and subscription services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube. Smart speakers can be controlled with voice and serve as a hub for connecting to TVs, digital streaming services, and other devices.
The Bluetooth speaker market size is expected to increase to USD 6.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (portable and fixed) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing adoption of smart speakers is notably driving the Bluetooth speaker market growth.
The professional speaker market size is expected to increase by USD 543.74 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (digital and analog) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The new product launches are notably driving the professional speaker market growth.
|
Smart Speaker Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.75%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 16,659.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
23.27
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bang and Olufsen Group, Belkin International Inc., Bose Corp., Edifier International Ltd., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Onkyo Corp., Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd., and Zound Industries International AB
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article