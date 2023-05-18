Smart Sports Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 19,159.7 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 19,159.7 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.12%. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the largest consumers of smart sporting goods in this region. Several sports organizations, federations, and sports clubs highlight the use of IoT technology and connected devices such as smart basketballs, smart soccer balls, and smart golfers. The rising demand for digitized sports devices, such as Wilson X-connected football and various sports analytics platforms from the US sports industry, is a key driver of the market. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The smart sports equipment market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now and take the first step towards improving your business strategy

Smart Sports Equipment Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

One of the major factors driving the growth in the smart sports equipment market is the increased emphasis on the Internet of Things. Smart sports equipment plays a pivotal role to collect various strands of data, including player performance, player health level, and various other vital information using various equipment such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, as well as connected football and connected basketballs. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The premium pricing of smart sports equipment will be a key challenge hindering the smart sports equipment market during the forecast period. Even though smart sports accessories such as fitness trackers, and smartwatches are affordable, with the product cost ranging from USD 15 to USD 30, smart sports equipment. It includes equipment such as smart baseball bats and golf sticks and connected basketballs and footballs that fall in the premium-priced segment and cannot be afforded by many individual coaches and small sports teams and are purchased by sports clubs with adequate funding to back up their investments. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Increased demand for neurostimulation is the primary trend in the global smart sports equipment market growth. Neurostimulation techniques use electrical or magnetic stimulation to increase nerve activity in the body and have been shown to be beneficial in sports training and performance. One of the major benefits of neurostimulation technology is that it helps to improve strength and endurance, which is especially important for athletes looking to push their physical limits. By stimulating the nerves that control muscle movement, neurostimulation can help athletes train harder and recover faster, which results in improved performance. Hence, such factors fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The smart sports equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., BRG Sports Inc., Callaway Golf Co., DribbleUp Inc., EGYM Inc., HYGEAR Inc., InfomotionSports, JingleTek Co. Ltd., Kinexon GmbH, Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Spektacom Technologies Pvt Ltd, Stag International, STATSports Group Ltd., Under Armour Inc., WHOOP Inc., Zepp Health Corp., and Sports Tech Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Smart Sports Equipment Market - Market Segmentation

This smart sports equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (ball sports, fitness sports, and other sports), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Based on this distribution channel, the global smart sports equipment market can be segmented into various categories. Those categories include Sports goods stores, Department stores, Specialty stores, Supermarkets/hypermarkets, and Fitness centres/gymnasiums. This segment not only offers customers the opportunity to try products before they buy but also provides a physical location for customer service and support, driving growth in the segment, thus driving the growth of the global smart sports market.

Related Reports:

The sports trading card market is projected to grow by USD 6.71 billion with a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sports trading card market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for acquiring sports trading cards online is notably driving the sports trading card market growth.

The sportswear market size in Germany should rise by USD 3.36 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (apparel, footwear, and wearables) and distribution channel (offline and online). The physical and mental fitness benefits associated with extreme sports is notably driving the sportswear market in Germany's growth.

Smart Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,159.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., BRG Sports Inc., Callaway Golf Co., DribbleUp Inc., EGYM Inc., HYGEAR Inc., InfomotionSports, JingleTek Co. Ltd., Kinexon GmbH, Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Spektacom Technologies Pvt Ltd, Stag International, STATSports Group Ltd., Under Armour Inc., WHOOP Inc., Zepp Health Corp., and Sports Tech Solutions Pte. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

