SMART Technologies and The Conrad Foundation Join Forces to Recognize Students Solving Global Education Challenges

"As the consumers of education, students have a unique perspective on how to create more effective learning tools and technologies," said Nancy Conrad, Founder and Chairman of The Conrad Foundation. "Students involved in the Conrad Challenge are taught a 'no-box' mindset when it comes to problem-solving and we look forward to working with SMART and applying this innovative thinking to solve current education challenges."

The students chosen for the program will be challenged to define learning approaches using technology that will systematically improve outcomes, bring together curriculum and technology in a seamless approach and make a recommendation to advance the education environment. Three teams of eight students and 40 inspiring teachers will travel to Calgary from July 15-19, 2018. The teachers selected for the program come from more than 14 countries and bring innovative and insightful classroom instruction backgrounds. Together, the students and teachers will participate in workshops on how to effectively prepare students for tomorrow's workforce and how technology can augment or support their vision. In addition, the group will work with SMART developers to rapidly prototype the next generation of learning tools for education.

"The Conrad students spent the past year working on solutions for aerospace and aviation, cyber-technology and security, energy and environment, health and nutrition, as well as a special category focused on a smoke-free world. Armed with innovative approaches, creative thinking and a passion for change, they are perfect candidates to represent their generation as the voice for students globally," said Jeff Lowe, CMO of SMART Technologies. "Working together with some of the world's best teachers, we are proud to support this group of leaders in education, their vision for our future and their innovative solutions to solve our education challenge."

SMART is a world leader in classroom technology, providing interactive solutions to help every student and teacher discover and develop the greatness within them. A consistent innovator for over 25 years, SMART is the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and part of the SMART Learning Suite. With their full range of interconnected displays, software, and accessories, used in over 3 million classrooms, SMART helps students and teachers around the world achieve better learning outcomes. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.

The Conrad Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to 21st century, immersive learning, where students use their imagination and innovation to enrich their classroom studies and do something real. The Foundation is the only organization of its kind whose programs combine science and technology-based education, innovation and entrepreneurship to inspire solutions for achieving global sustainability. For more information, visit www.conradfoundation.org.

