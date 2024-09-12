SMART Technologies and the N50 Project Launch a New Initiative to Address EdTech Equity

The partnership will help bridge the digital divide by bringing connectivity and technology to underserved communities worldwide

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SMART Technologies , a leading innovator in interactive technology, is proud to announce its partnership with the N50 Project, a global initiative dedicated to empowering the three billion people across the globe who do not yet have equitable access to reliable connectivity and digital tools. This collaboration aims to address this global inequity by providing more access to educational technology that helps enable teaching and learning and accelerates students' skill development.

This partnership comes at a crucial time when an estimated 800 million children and young people lack access to the internet at home, and 2.7 million schools are unable to provide online services, leaving countless students without the digital resources necessary for their education. The digital divide disproportionately impacts those who are already marginalized, including girls, children with disabilities, and those living in poverty.

With the EdTech Equity Initiative, SMART and N50 partner organizations will work together on projects, bringing together education leaders, NGOs, researchers, and private enterprises to provide resources and technology solutions to communities with limited access.

Together, SMART and N50 partner organizations will provide three key supports through the EdTech Equity initiative:

Technology Solutions: Projects to bring connectivity and technology in communities at the edge, with a focus on ensuring sustainability and long-term impact. Knowledge and Tools: Equipping school leaders and communities in underserved areas with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate and implement digital strategies effectively. Frameworks for Scaling Impact: Actionable frameworks to help communities scale digital initiatives.

"For 35 years we've seen how the right technology helps teachers change the lives of students, helping them to become all they can be. It's not acceptable that nearly half the world's children are denied this opportunity. This has to change, and we believe the N50 partners are uniquely positioned to address the complex issues underlying this inequity," said Jeff Lowe, Executive Vice President at SMART Technologies. "We are honored to work alongside N50 and their partners to enable more schools and systems with equitable, connected access for students."

Daniel Gutwein, N50 Founder, added, "Partnering with SMART Technologies to power the Education Equity Initiative signifies a significant step forward in our work to enhance educational opportunities on a global scale. By combining our expertise and resources, we are committed to bridging the digital divide and empowering educators and students with technology."

SMART Technologies is an N50 Project member alongside 225 NGOs, researchers, and global companies, including Intel, AWS, Dell Technologies, and T-Mobile.

For more on the N50 project, please visit www.n50project.org . To learn more about SMART Technologies, please visit www.smarttech.com .

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging and collaborative learning and working environments, creating connections that matter for users the world over since 1987. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology worldwide. To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com .

About the N50 Project

N50 is committed to solving digital equity challenges for the next 50% of the global population that lacks full digital participation. With over 220 partners, N50 drives transformative projects that empower marginalized communities through scalable and sustainable technology solutions aligned to powerful initiatives driving impact. As an open and inclusive ecosystem, N50 delivers best-in-class initiatives that unlock access to education, healthcare, social and economic opportunities in some of the world's most challenging environments. Our 'Digital Participation' projects empower communities by enabling affordable, sustainable access to digital resources. Join us in making a real impact—submit a project or solution to help bring digital inclusion to those on the fringes of connectivity. Learn more at www.n50project.org/join .

