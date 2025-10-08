SMART Technologies Clinches Dual Wins in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025

SMART Technologies, the global technology innovator, has been recognized for the SMART Board RX series and SMART Board Mini as best-in-class solutions for primary and higher education.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies has been honored with two major wins in the prestigious Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025. The SMART Board® RX series was named top solution in the Primary Education category, while the SMART Board® Mini secured recognition in the Higher Education category, reaffirming SMART's role as an innovation leader across the entire education landscape.

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence celebrate the products that set the standard for the year ahead, judged by a panel of industry experts for their ability to tackle real classroom challenges, make teachers' lives easier, and spark deeper learning and connection for students. These awards reinforce SMART's commitment to empowering every educator with technology that not only engages students but also drives measurable learning outcomes. From improving collaboration to supporting accessibility and inclusion, SMART solutions continue to redefine what's possible in the modern classroom."

"As the global market leader in interactive displays for education, we take our responsibility to educators seriously," said Nicholas Svensson, CEO of SMART Technologies. "These awards are a clear signal to teachers and academic leaders that we design with educators in mind. The SMART Board RX and SMART Board Mini demonstrate how our solutions make teaching more effective and learning more engaging for every student."

Transforming learning at every level

Just like every student deserves a way into the classroom, they deserve a way into the lesson. The SMART Board® RX series makes sure of it. The RX equips teachers with an all-in-one interactive display designed to simplify workflows and engage every learner. With built-in accessibility features and intuitive tools, the RX helps educators spark engagement, develop understanding and build confidence.





makes sure of it. The RX equips teachers with an all-in-one interactive display designed to simplify workflows and engage every learner. With built-in accessibility features and intuitive tools, the RX helps educators spark engagement, develop understanding and build confidence. The SMART Board Mini empowers active and connected learning in any space on campus. Compact yet powerful, it allows presenters to face their audience, not their notes. The Mini brings interactive technology to lecture halls, breakout rooms, and collaborative hubs, ensuring students and instructors can learn, connect, and create, wherever learning happens.

The Tech & Learning editorial team praised the 2025 winners as representing the highest standard in EdTech innovation:

"Our panel of experts judged the winning products and solutions to be of the highest standard in supporting effective teaching and learning practices."

With this dual recognition, SMART reinforces its commitment to empowering every educator with technology that not only engages students but also drives measurable learning outcomes. From improving collaboration to supporting accessibility and inclusion, SMART solutions continue to redefine what's possible in the modern classroom."

For more information on the SMART Board RX series and the SMART Board Mini, visit www.smarttech.com.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging, inclusive, and collaborative learning and working environments. Since 1987, SMART has been creating connections that matter for users worldwide. With a focus on quality, innovation, and inclusion, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology globally. To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE SMART Technologies