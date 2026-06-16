SMART Technologies to Launch First Classroom Accessories Ecosystem Built Around How Teachers Really Teach at ISTE 2026

MultiStylus and SoundLift to debut at ISTE 2026, purpose-built to support collaboration, accessibility and engagement in the classroom

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of ISTE, SMART Technologies (SMART) introduced the MultiStylus and SoundLift, two new classroom accessories designed to extend the SMART Board experience by supporting collaboration, accessibility and engagement in learning environments.

SMART Accessories - SoundLift and MultiStylus

The demands on teachers have never been greater. Classroom technology should meet that reality — not complicate it. From ensuring students can clearly hear instruction throughout the room and preventing teacher voice fatigue to ensuring the right tools are always within reach and ready to use, small interruptions can affect participation, engagement and classroom flow. MultiStylus and SoundLift were designed to eliminate those everyday interruptions while integrating seamlessly with existing SMART Board technology.

"Educators consistently tell us that technology works best when it feels effortless" said Kyle Shain, Director of Product Management, SMART Technologies. MultiStylus and SoundLift were designed with that feedback in mind, helping create more opportunities for participation, collaboration and access to instruction."

MultiStylus: More than just a stylus, an instructional tool

Teachers shouldn't have to remain at the front of the room to deliver impactful teaching. The MultiStylus puts full board control in their hand wherever they are in the room — switch pen modes, advance slides, or activate the air mouse to control the board without walking back to it. Now, teachers can be at a student's desk while the lesson keeps moving. Battery-free and powered by a supercapacitor, MultiStylus is designed for all-day classroom use — and if it ever needs a top-up, just one minute on the wireless charger delivers a full hour of use.

Compatible with all SMART Board iQ 4 displays and built for simultaneous multi-user interaction, MultiStylus also unlocks Tool Explorer giving students access to stamps and cubes that remove barriers to participation and communication. The MultiStylus untethers teachers from the board, making learning more personalized, customizable, accessible, and engaging.

SoundLift: A teacher's voice, everywhere in the room

SoundLift routes the teachers voice directly through the SMART Board's integrated speakers, so no separate amplifiers, mixers, or cabling is required. With two lapel mics, 30 meters of wireless connectivity, 15 hours of battery life, and advanced feedback suppression, SoundLift lets teachers move freely through the room while staying audible to every student -- and because it works alongside what's playing on the board simultaneously, content stays live while the teacher's voice stays clear. The benefits extend beyond the teacher: clear, consistent amplification ensures every student is equally included in the lesson and directly improves the accuracy of AI transcription and translation tools, making SoundLift a meaningful accessibility investment for diverse and multilingual classrooms. SoundLift is SMART's reentry into classroom audio, a category where existing solutions have historically been too expensive, too intrusive, and too complex for most schools to adopt at scale.

Experience SMART's Accessories Ecosystem at ISTE 2026

MultiStylus and SoundLift will be demonstrated together at SMART's booth at ISTE 2026, June 29 through July 1st, in Orlando, FL. Media are invited to schedule a product briefing with Alek Kolga, Director, Education Sales, SMART Technologies, who are available for demonstrations of both accessories at the event. SMART will also be submitting SoundLift and MultiStylus for ISTE's Best of Show recognition.

"Great accessories don't ask anything of the teacher - they just work. Every addition to the SMART Board ecosystem is designed around a real classroom need teachers told us they were working around every day. MultiStylus and SoundLift are about making room for what matters so teachers can focus on their students, not the technology," says Shain.

Together, MultiStylus and SoundLift reflect SMART's continued commitment to creating technology that is intuitive, inclusive and designed around the realities of modern classrooms. By extending the capabilities of SMART Boards with iQ, the new accessories help schools maximize the value of their technology investments while supporting meaningful teaching and learning experiences. With nearly 40 years of education technology innovation, SMART continues to ensure that every product decision helps organizations get more out of their investment — while removing barriers to teaching and learning.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging, inclusive, and collaborative learning and working environments. Since 1987, SMART has been creating connections that matter for users worldwide. With a focus on quality, innovation, and inclusion, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology globally. To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com.

SOURCE SMART Technologies