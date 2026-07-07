SMART Technologies Advances Inclusive Learning with WCAG 2.2 Accessibility Updates to Lumio

Enhanced accessibility features help ensure students using assistive technology can participate fully and independently in classroom learning

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies today announced significant accessibility enhancements to Lumio, its cloud-based teaching and learning platform, bringing the core student experience into conformance with WCAG 2.2, the internationally recognized standard for web accessibility.

The update helps ensure that students who use assistive technologies can participate more fully and independently in classroom learning, engaging with lessons, activities and collaborative experiences alongside their peers.

The enhanced accessibility experience includes the ability for students to sign in, join a class and participate in Lumio activities such as Response and Shout it Out using assistive technologies. Whiteboard pages now support full keyboard navigation, while images and annotations include alternative text, making lesson content accessible through screen readers.

Lumio is compatible with leading screen readers commonly used in schools, including JAWS, NVDA, ChromeVox, VoiceOver and Narrator.

"Accessibility isn't a feature you add at the end - it has to be part of how learning experiences are designed from the beginning," said Sara Murray, Chief Product Officer, SMART Technologies. "These enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to creating classrooms where every student can participate, contribute and succeed. By aligning Lumio with WCAG 2.2, we're helping educators deliver more inclusive learning experiences for all learners."

The WCAG 2.2 enhancements build on SMART's long-standing commitment to accessibility and inclusive education. Lumio already incorporates Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles and includes Immersive Reader integration, providing text-to-speech, translation, contrast controls and flexible reading options. Together, these features give students multiple ways to access content, engage in learning and demonstrate understanding.

For schools and districts, the updates also support growing accessibility requirements and reinforce educators' efforts to create learning environments that are inclusive by design.

The accessibility updates are available now to all Lumio users. For more information, visit www.smarttech.com/lumio.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging, inclusive, and collaborative learning and working environments. As SMART approaches its 40th anniversary in 2027, the company celebrates nearly four decades of innovation and going beyond the expected. Guided by a commitment to purposeful technology and inclusive design, SMART continues to help educators, organizations and teams achieve better outcomes through meaningful collaboration. To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com.

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SOURCE SMART Technologies