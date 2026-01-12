Lumio's AI Assist Now Turns Teacher Ideas into Lessons in Minutes

AI-powered lesson creation, improved accessibility, and instant classroom engagement tools debut at FETC and TCEA 2026

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio is advancing classroom instruction with new AI-driven enhancements that help teachers create, adapt, and deliver engaging lessons in record time. These updates were created in direct response to feedback from teachers and focus on the challenges educators say slow them down most: lesson setup, workflows, and the need to create engaging content quickly, all without sacrificing creativity, control, or student engagement.

At FETC and TCEA 2026, attendees will get a firsthand look at these enhancements at the SMART and Lumio booth. The experience will spotlight AI Assist lesson generation as the platform's latest innovation, alongside new accessibility improvements and instant-start engagement tools designed to reduce everyday classroom friction.

Saving time meaningfully with AI Assist and Instant Start

"Teachers tell us time is their most limited resource," said Dan McMahon, Vice President of Software at SMART Technologies. "AI-powered lesson creation helps educators move from idea to instruction in moments, while still teaching the way they know works best. That's a game-changer for everyday classroom practice."

Teachers consistently cite time as the primary constraint on lesson creation, particularly when they're trying to design instruction that is both engaging and classroom ready. Too often, lesson planning tools either require extensive setup or generate content that still needs significant reworking before it can be used effectively with students.

AI Assist was designed to remove friction from lesson creation by giving teachers a fast, flexible starting point while keeping them in full control of the content. With the latest enhancements, teachers can begin with a simple prompt and instantly generate a complete, editable lesson with activities, handouts, and discussion tools already built in. Educators can then quickly review, refine, and personalize the lesson before delivering it.

While most AI tools stop at worksheets and handouts, Lumio's AI Assist generates interactive lessons instantly, engaging students through live responses, collaboration, and formative checks without adding steps, setup, or complexity.

Alongside AI Assist, Lumio is introducing educator-driven enhancements that save time, support collaboration, and promote more inclusive classrooms:

Instant Start Lessons: Instant Start dramatically reduces the time it takes to launch common classroom activities—such as polls and quick checks for understanding—from multiple steps to just a click or two. By enabling spontaneous teaching moments, educators can respond in real time, maintain lesson momentum, and keep students engaged without disrupting the flow of instruction.

Instant Start dramatically reduces the time it takes to launch common classroom activities—such as polls and quick checks for understanding—from multiple steps to just a click or two. By enabling spontaneous teaching moments, educators can respond in real time, maintain lesson momentum, and keep students engaged without disrupting the flow of instruction. Team Libraries: Team Libraries make it easy for educators to collaborate in a shared space built for co-creation. Teachers and teams can quickly share, organize, and build on lesson resources together—extending instructional impact while reducing duplicate work through the power of collaboration.

Team Libraries make it easy for educators to collaborate in a shared space built for co-creation. Teachers and teams can quickly share, organize, and build on lesson resources together—extending instructional impact while reducing duplicate work through the power of collaboration. Accessibility Improvements: Lumio now offers a modernized delivery mode with improved keyboard navigation and expanded compatibility with screen readers, including ChromeVox, Narrator, VoiceOver, JAWS, and NVDA. These updates support more inclusive participation across the full lesson experience—from joining a class to interacting with activities and whiteboards—helping ensure learning is accessible to all.

Experience Lumio Live at FETC and TCEA 2026

Educators can experience these updates firsthand at FETC (Booth #1327) and TCEA (Booth #1044) where they'll see how Lumio helps drive classroom engagement, streamline instruction, and support teaching in real time.

By listening closely to educators and focusing on practical, classroom-ready innovation, Lumio by SMART continues to deliver technology that gives teachers more time to teach—and students more ways to engage.

About Lumio

Lumio is the AI teaching companion designed to help educators save time, increase engagement, and deliver more inclusive learning experiences, wherever learning happens. Built to support real classroom needs, Lumio transforms lessons into interactive, collaborative activities that encourage active and engaged student participation. With AI-powered tools and flexible lesson delivery, Lumio makes it easy for teachers to adapt in the moment, encourage participation, and support diverse learning styles. To learn more, visit GoLumio.com.

