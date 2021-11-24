Smart Technologies will Transform the Data Center Markets in Russia and Canada - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in digitalization and adoption of cloud services are creating high demand for data centers. Google announced plans of acquiring a property in Beauharnois, Quebec to operate a data center that would be valued at around USD 600 million. Large companies are focusing on investing huge amount on data centers to secure information. Upgradation of smart technologies are transforming data centers which are likely to create more demand in the upcoming years. Data center are going to be next big thing for the companies and business across the globe. Arizton's research reports on the data center knowledge base offer an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

1. Russia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Russia data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.02 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.56% during 2021-2026. In the Russia, core & development of data centers is likely to add over USD 1.9 billion in the upcoming years. Russia has the presence of techno parks, which benefit industrial and enterprises investment. The deployment of 5G network in major cities of Russia, including Moscow and Saint Petersburg, will increase the demand for data computation and data storage from connected devices in business and consumer segments. Thereby, the demand for data center in the country will accelerate rapidly during the forecast period. Skolkovo Technopark, IstraDigital, and Mordovia Republic's Technopark are some of the techno parks located in Russia, which provide multiple benefits to data center investors developing facilities in these techno parks. In Russia, the corona virus crisis has helped to fuel the online shopping. The windswept region in east Russia where winter temperatures are below 50 degrees Celsius has adopted online retailing since the pandemic started. Therefore, this has fueled the demand for cloud services in the data center.

Key Insights!

In the transportation industry, Big Data is used to analyze fuel expenses and monitor clients enquires. The Russian Railways has implemented big data technologies in partnership with SAP.

According to the Russian government's digital economy program, stable 5G networks will cover ten cities with a population of one million by 2022. The 5G networks will cover all Russian cities with over a million people by 2024.

Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, NetApp, and Lenovo are some of the major server vendors operating in Russia .

. Tier I and Tier II data center installations will continue to decline in Russian during the forecast period. However, In Russia , there are over 50 data center facilities, which are Tier III certified by the Uptime Institute.

2. Canada Data Center Market – Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

Canada data center market size will witness investments of USD 5.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period. In Canada, the rise of cloud-based services, IoT, and AI technology are major factors for the growth and adoption of high-power computing servers and data centers. Growing investments in FinTech and e-commerce using big data analytics and IoT applications are expected to boost the demand for all-flash storage devices. Direct free cooling solutions are likely to dominate the Canadian data center market. This trend is expected to increase the adoption of duct systems in data centers. Many employees started working from home, which led to data generation in multiple places. Colocation service providers witnessed a strong uptake of their data center spaces by existing customers owing to the growth in demand contributed by COVID-19.

Key Insights!

In 2020, Montreal , Toronto , and Vancouver emerged as major data center investment destinations. Other regions such as Calgary , Richmond Hill , Quebec expect to witness growth during the forecast period.

, , and emerged as major data center investment destinations. Other regions such as , , expect to witness growth during the forecast period. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies used by data center investors to increase their foothold in Canada .

. Increase in construction of hyperscale data center facilities will boost revenue for contractors and sub-contractors in the country.

The rise in demand across industries has led data center suppliers to sign several M&A contracts to expand their portfolios in Canada .

