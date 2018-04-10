SMART Technologies Wins 2018 EdTech Digest Award

SMART Learning Suite combines lesson creation, delivery, assessment, student collaboration and game-based learning. It connects students, teachers and devices to turn lessons into enriching learning experiences. Designed to support multiple modes of instruction, SMART Learning Suite enables whole-group instruction, student-led and project-based learning, student authoring, mobile learning, formative assessment, and more.

Teachers who use the software can create and deliver engaging content quickly and easily. Educators from around the world have found significant, measurable gains in literacy, math skills, science achievement, vocabulary, and overall test scores through their adoption of SMART Learning Suite.

"We're proud of the positive impact SMART Learning Suite is having in classrooms and are honored to win the Lesson Planning Solution category of the EdTech Digest Awards," said SMART Technologies CEO, Greg Estell. "Used by more than three million classrooms worldwide, SMART's software inspires greatness in both students and teachers and supports better learning outcomes."

SMART Learning Suite was also a finalist in the authoring tools solution and the collaboration solution categories. Check out the full list of EdTech Digest Award nominees and winners here: https://edtechdigest.com/2018-finalists-winners/

About SMART Technologies Inc.

SMART is a world leader in classroom technology, providing interactive solutions to help every student and teacher discover and develop the greatness within them. A consistent innovator for over 25 years, SMART is the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and part of the SMART Learning Suite. With their full range of interconnected displays, software and accessories, used in over 3 million classrooms, SMART helps students and teachers around the world achieve better learning outcomes. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.

