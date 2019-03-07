Smart Thermostats Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2025

PUNE, India, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepResearchReports.com has published a new market report on "Global Smart Thermostats Market Report 2019-2025" by Type, Application, Region and Key Players Analysis.

Smart Thermostats Breakdown Data by Type

- 99$

- 100$-200$

- Over 200$

Smart Thermostats Breakdown Data by Application

- Residential

- Office Building

- Educational Institution

- Others

Organizations profiled in this Smart Thermostats market statistical surveying incorporate are Nest, Honeywell, Ecobee, Tado, Lux Products, Netatmo, Hive Home, Siemens, Emerson Electric and Vivint.

Smart thermostats are devices that can be used with home automation and are responsible for controlling a home's heating and/or air conditioning. They perform the same functions as a Programmable thermostat as they allow the user to control the temperature of their home throughout the day using a schedule, such as setting a different temperature at night.

Like a connected thermostat, they are connected to the Internet. They allow users to adjust heating settings from other internet-connected devices, such as smartphones. This allows users to easily adjust the temperature remotely. This ease of use is essential for ensuring energy savings: studies have shown that households with programmable thermostats actually have higher energy consumption than those with simple thermostats, because residents program them incorrectly or disable them completely.

The smart thermostat regulates heating and cooling operation in the residential and commercial building. The increasing popularity of smart homes and advantages offered by these like ease of use by cloud-based services and improved energy management by self-learning capabilities serves as some of the key factors augmenting the demand for smart thermostats.

Advanced sensor support like occupancy sensor, temperature sensor, and the need to control and manage these devices remotely using smartphones or other internet connected devices also provides ample growth opportunity for vendors of these thermostats over the forecast period. The North Americas is expected to hold a major share of this market, whereas Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Low voltage thermostats are used in HVAC systems, which use electricity, gas, or oil and are more efficient in controlling the flow of electric current.

The increase in the demand for HVAC equipment for residential and commercial purposes having been driving the growth of the market.

#Key Players of Low Voltage Thermostats Market: Carrier, Emerson, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Climote, Computime, Ecofactor, Gridpoint, Ingersoll Rand-Trane and Lux Products.

