Smart Ticketing Market by Component, Application, Organization Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The "Smart Ticketing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Parking and Transportation (Roadways, Railways, and Airways), and Sports and Entertainment), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart ticketing market size is projected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2020 to USD 16.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The smart ticketing market is gaining traction due to affordable access to rapid transit with the help of smart transit systems, huge demand for smart ticketing from sports, entertainment, and tourism industries, advanced technologies in the smart ticketing systems, rising adoption of contactless payments, upsurge in the intelligent transportation market, and growing adoption of wearable technologies.

Based on application, the parking and transportation segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

The parking and transportation segment is projected to account for a larger market share from 2020 to 2026. The mobility requirements of the public are growing. Therefore, there is demand for the intelligent networking of mobility platforms that contribute toward reducing traffic congestion and improving efficiencies during peak times and to support better travel experiences. The smart ticketing systems enable passengers to load tickets or credit before their travel, thereby speeding up boarding times and reducing queues. Airports, shopping centers, and hospitals are building large parking spaces. To increase parking capacities, digital platforms for parking management are deployed. The digitization of the parking industry is turning vehicle license plate numbers into parking tickets.

Based on Organization size, the SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these organizations are focused on the deployment of smart ticketing solutions to improve competitiveness, reduce operating costs, and increase their revenue. With advancements in ticketing technologies and intense competition among vendors, the cost of automating the ticketing system is declining. This, in turn, would enable SMEs to adopt smart ticketing solutions and services in the near future. Governments are partnering with SMEs with a view to promoting the use of smart technology solutions in specific industries, such as transportation in Denmark and tourism in New Zealand.



Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growth in the smart ticketing market

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. These countries are focusing on building smart cities due to strong economic growth, the rise in population, and rapid urbanization. APAC countries are also attracting investments, promoting new technologies, and developing innovative solutions to improve the quality of life. There is an emphasis on the development of advanced and interoperable automated fare collection systems, such as smart cards and NFC-enabled devices, to increase both the efficiency of transport systems and ridership by giving commuters a smooth travel experience. Developed countries such as Japan and Singapore are focusing on technology-enabled transport systems by making heavy technology investments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Smart Ticketing Market

4.2 Market, by Component

4.3 Market, by Service

4.4 Market, by Application

4.5 Market, by Organization Size

4.6 Market, by Region

4.7 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Market Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Affordable Access to Rapid Transit with the Help of Smart Transit Systems

5.2.1.2 Huge Demand for Smart Ticketing from Sports, Entertainment, and Tourism Industries

5.2.1.3 Advanced Technologies in Smart Ticketing Systems

5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of Contactless Payments

5.2.1.5 Upsurge in the Intelligent Transportation Market

5.2.1.6 Growing Adoption of Wearable Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Setup Costs for Smart Ticketing Systems

5.2.2.2 Centralized Framework of Smart Ticketing Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Blockchain to Boost the Smart Ticketing Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Safety and Security Issues

5.2.4.2 Designing an Open Architecture

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.4 Disruptive Technologies

5.4.1 Near-Field Communications

5.4.2 Qr Code

5.4.3 Wearables

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Average Selling Price Trend

5.11 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Smart Ticketing Market

5.11.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis

6 Smart Ticketing Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Ticketing Mobile Terminals/Ticketing Machines

6.2.2 Readers

6.2.3 Validators

6.2.4 Hardware: Market Drivers

6.2.5 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.4.3 Consulting

6.4.4 Implementation

6.4.5 Support and Maintenance

7 Smart Ticketing Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Parking and Transportation

7.2.1 Roadways

7.2.2 Railways

7.2.3 Airways

7.3 Sports and Entertainment

8 Smart Ticketing Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Smart Ticketing Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Key Market Developments

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Deals

10.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players

10.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant Overview

10.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant Methodology and Definitions

10.7.1 Star

10.7.2 Emerging Leaders

10.7.3 Pervasive

10.7.4 Participants

10.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis

10.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cubic

11.3 Scheidt & Bachmann

11.3.5 Analyst's View

11.4 Indra

11.5 Thales

11.6 Giesecke+Devrient

11.7 Hitachi Rail

11.8 Act (Fujitsu)

11.9 Conduent

11.10 Hid Global

11.11 Xerox

11.12 Infineon Technologies

11.13 Siemens

11.14 Init

11.15 Nxp Semiconductors

11.16 Idemia

11.17 Masabi

11.18 Lit Transit

11.19 Corethree

11.20 Ticketer

11.21 Payiq

11.22 Confidex

11.23 Secutix

11.24 Cammax

11.25 Atsuke

11.26 Flowbird Group

12 Adjacent/Related Markets

12.1 Mobility-As-A-Service Market

12.1.1 Market Definition

12.1.2 Market Overview

12.1.3 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Service Type

12.1.4 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Business Model

12.1.5 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Solution Type

12.1.6 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Transportation Type

12.1.7 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Application Type

12.1.8 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Operating System

12.1.9 Mobility-As-A-Service Market, by Region

12.2 Smart Transportation Market

12.2.1 Market Definition

12.2.2 Market Overview

12.2.3 Smart Transportation Market, by Transportation Mode

12.2.4 Smart Transportation Market, by Solution in Roadways

12.2.5 Smart Transportation Market, by Service in Roadways

12.2.6 Smart Transportation Market, by Solution in Railways

12.2.7 Smart Transportation Market, by Service in Railways

12.2.8 Smart Transportation Market, by Solution in Airways

12.2.9 Smart Transportation Market, by Service in Airways

12.2.10 Smart Transportation Market, by Solution in Maritime

12.2.11 Smart Transportation Market, by Service in Maritime

12.2.12 Smart Transportation Market, by Region

12.3 Automated Fare Collection Market

12.3.1 Market Definition

12.3.2 Market Overview

12.3.3 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Component

12.3.4 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Application

12.3.5 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Service Type

12.3.6 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Technology

12.3.7 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Industry

12.3.8 Automated Fare Collection Market, by Region

12.4 Near-Field Communications Market

12.4.1 Market Definition

12.4.2 Market Overview

12.4.3 Near-Field Communications Market, by Operating Mode

12.4.4 Near-Field Communications Market, by Offering

12.4.5 Near-Field Communications Market, by Application

12.4.6 Near-Field Communications Market, by Region

13 Appendix

