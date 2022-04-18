Smart Toilet Market Size to Grow by USD 4.18 billion | Rising Demand for Water-saving Technologies to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising demand for water-saving technologies is driving the smart toilet market. One of the primary goals of major smart toilet manufacturers is the need to conserve water and water resources. The growing population has increased the need for water sustainability, which is increasing the need for water conservation. Smart toilets effectively aid in the conservation of water. Water-saving smart toilets help in saving the total consumption of water per household. The rise in demand for water-saving technologies is expected to spur the growth of the global smart toilet market.

The threat of substitute products is challenging the smart toilet report. Regular toilets are generally preferred in countries such as China, India, and other developing nations. The lack of awareness regarding smart toilets features, cost constraints, and low penetration in developing countries are expected to hamper the growth of the regional smart toilet market. Moreover, sanitation culture varies from country to country. The demand for smart toilets is restricted to the high-income group and elite commercial buildings. This poses a challenge to the growth of the global smart toilet market.

Market Segmentation

The smart toilet market report is segmented by application into commercial and residential. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing installation of smart toilets in commercial real estate projects, high-end restaurants, bars, shopping malls, and hotels is a significant factor driving the growth of the commercial segment of the market. Smart toilets are becoming very prevalent in the hospitality and healthcare industries. Therefore, the growth of the commercial segment will lead to an increase in the demand for smart toilets during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. Europe will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the smart toilet market in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

Duravit AG



Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.



JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd.



Kohler Co.



LIXIL Corp.



Masco Corp.



Roca Sanitario SA



The Jaquar Group



Toto Ltd.



Villeroy and Boch AG

Smart Toilet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.18 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Duravit AG, Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Duravit AG

Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd.

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corp.

Masco Corp.

Roca Sanitario SA

The Jaquar Group

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy and Boch AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

