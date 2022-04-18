Smart Toilet Market Size to Grow by USD 4.18 billion | Rising Demand for Water-saving Technologies to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Apr 18, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Toilet Market by Application (commercial and residential) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the smart toilet market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.18 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rising demand for water-saving technologies is driving the smart toilet market. One of the primary goals of major smart toilet manufacturers is the need to conserve water and water resources. The growing population has increased the need for water sustainability, which is increasing the need for water conservation. Smart toilets effectively aid in the conservation of water. Water-saving smart toilets help in saving the total consumption of water per household. The rise in demand for water-saving technologies is expected to spur the growth of the global smart toilet market.
The threat of substitute products is challenging the smart toilet report. Regular toilets are generally preferred in countries such as China, India, and other developing nations. The lack of awareness regarding smart toilets features, cost constraints, and low penetration in developing countries are expected to hamper the growth of the regional smart toilet market. Moreover, sanitation culture varies from country to country. The demand for smart toilets is restricted to the high-income group and elite commercial buildings. This poses a challenge to the growth of the global smart toilet market.
Market Segmentation
The smart toilet market report is segmented by application into commercial and residential. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing installation of smart toilets in commercial real estate projects, high-end restaurants, bars, shopping malls, and hotels is a significant factor driving the growth of the commercial segment of the market. Smart toilets are becoming very prevalent in the hospitality and healthcare industries. Therefore, the growth of the commercial segment will lead to an increase in the demand for smart toilets during the forecast period.
By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. Europe will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the smart toilet market in Europe.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Duravit AG
- Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.
- JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd.
- Kohler Co.
- LIXIL Corp.
- Masco Corp.
- Roca Sanitario SA
- The Jaquar Group
- Toto Ltd.
- Villeroy and Boch AG
