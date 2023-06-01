Smart Toilet Market size to grow by USD 4,615.63 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising demand for water-saving technologies to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart toilet market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,615.63 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. Rising demand for water-saving technologies notably drives the smart toilet market growth. There are two types of flushing systems used in residential and commercial buildings, namely gravity flush and pressure flush. Gravity washing uses water to generate the washing pressure, whereas a pressure assist system, on the other hand, uses compressed air to force water into a bowl. Some latest flushing system technologies involve dual cyclone flushing systems. For instance, the Dual Cyclone system offered by Toto uses approximately 1.28 gallons of water per flush but the system's unique design directs the water into a siphon to create a more efficient flush. Thus, the rising demand for water-saving technologies is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Toilet Market 2023-2027

Smart toilet market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global smart toilet market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer smart toilet in the market are Duravit AG, Geberit International Sales AG, HITECH, Hokwang Industries Co. Ltd., Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., Jaquar Group, Kalyani Cleantech, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Moen Inc., Orans srl, OVE DECORS ULC, Roca Sanitario SA, Seewin Technology Zhejiang Co. Ltd., Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, VOVO USA, Wellis Hungary Plc, Xiamen Beewill Sanitary Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Moershu Sanitary Equipment Co. Ltd. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Duravit AG - The company offers a sensowash smart toilet developed for female users with delicate water spray for gentle cleansing.

The company offers a sensowash smart toilet developed for female users with delicate water spray for gentle cleansing. HITECH - The company offers a smart toilet system in-built with a self-cleaning function.

The company offers a smart toilet system in-built with a self-cleaning function. Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd. - The company offers an HDZ7021T smart toilet which is designed to reduce the usage of toilet paper.

The company offers an HDZ7021T smart toilet which is designed to reduce the usage of toilet paper.

Smart Toilet Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the smart toilet market based on application (commercial and residential), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing installation of smart toilets in commercial real estate projects, fine dining restaurants, bars, shopping malls, and hotels, which drives the demand for the market in focus. Moreover, smart toilets are becoming more common in the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Additionally, with new hotels, hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, and warehouses operating around the world, construction activity in this segment is increasing rapidly. Hence, the growth in the commercial segment will therefore lead to increased demand for smart toilets over the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global smart toilet market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart toilet market.

Europe is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart toilets in smart homes, coupled with increasing adoption of smart technology in commercial, residential, and corporate buildings, drive the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, some smart toilets have additional features such as deodorizers, motion sensors, dual flush systems, and sound effects. Five-star hotels in European countries such as the UK and Germany are among potential customers, which are expected to adopt such toilet upgrades during the forecast period. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Smart Toilet Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The demand for customized and germ-resistant toilet seats is an emerging trend in the smart toilet market growth. As a result of the increasing awareness of health and hygiene, customized antibacterial toilet seats are the latest trend in the market. This leads to the demand for resistant custom toilet seats increasing among wealthy individuals and high-income consumers, as the use of public toilet seats can transmit contagious diseases.

is an emerging trend in the smart toilet market growth. As a result of the increasing awareness of health and hygiene, customized antibacterial toilet seats are the latest trend in the market. This leads to the demand for resistant custom toilet seats increasing among wealthy individuals and high-income consumers, as the use of public toilet seats can transmit contagious diseases. Furthermore, unsanitary and non-microbiologically resistant toilet seats can compromise user safety and increase the risk of skin diseases. For instance, Kohler, TOTO, and other sanitary companies have introduced intelligent toilet systems containing antimicrobial agents, which protect the toilet seat from stain-causing bacteria and other microbes, making it antimicrobial. Hence, such trends boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The threat of substitute products is a challenge hindering the smart toilet market growth. Developing countries such as China and India mostly prefer regular toilets. However, issues such as the lack of awareness of smart toilet functionality, cost constraints, and low penetration in developing countries are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Developing countries such as China and mostly prefer regular toilets. However, issues such as the lack of awareness of smart toilet functionality, cost constraints, and low penetration in developing countries are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, hygiene culture varies from country to country. For instance, in India , most rural areas do not have toilets, for which the Government of India has launched the Swatch Bharat Mission' initiative focused to provide adequate sanitation to rural India . But nationwide awareness of smart toilets and smart toilet seats is very low, increasing the demand for regular toilets. Hence, such challenges could pose challenges to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Toilet Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart toilet market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart toilet market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart toilet market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart toilet market vendors

Related Reports:

The Toilet Seat Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,357.08 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and non-residential), product type (conventional toilet seats and smart toilet seats), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global market growth for self-lifting toilet seats is being driven by the rising consumption of antimicrobial materials.

The toilet paper market size is expected to increase to USD 10.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers toilet paper market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing concerns about health and hygiene is notably driving the toilet paper market growth.

Smart Toilet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,615.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Duravit AG, Geberit International Sales AG, HITECH, Hokwang Industries Co. Ltd., Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., Jaquar Group, Kalyani Cleantech, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Moen Inc., Orans srl, OVE DECORS ULC, Roca Sanitario SA, Seewin Technology Zhejiang Co. Ltd., Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG, VOVO USA, Wellis Hungary Plc, Xiamen Beewill Sanitary Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Moershu Sanitary Equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

