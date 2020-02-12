Smart Toys and Games Debuting New Products at Toy Fair, Booth 2835

New products this year include the debut of SmartGames Multiplayer games, multiple new brain-testing SmartGames titles, an app to enhance SmartGames play, new My First products from SmartMax, STEM from GeoSmart, as well as three new brands.

NEW for 2020:

SMARTGAMES MULTIPLAYER GAMES

Froggit • Ages 6+ • 2-6 Players • $29.99

Guide your frogs across the pond and block other players from doing the same. The first player to get their entire frog family to the other side wins the game. Flexible thinking, clever planning and the chance to thwart your opponents make this a fun and exciting game!

Cube Duel • Ages 10+ • 1-2 Players • $19.99

In Cube Duel players alternate balancing pieces on the cube game board, strategically choosing between offensive and defensive moves. The goal is to have your color in more exposed positions when the game ends. When not challenging other players, train your building skills with 80 challenges in single-player mode!

Top Spot • Ages 8+ • 3-5 Players • $9.99

Top Spot is a multi-player card game for 3-5 players that features cards with holes, Players score points and win rounds by strategically combining cards to create value. The player with the highest point total at the end wins the match!

SMARTGAMES PRESCHOOL FAIRYTALE PUZZLE GAMES

Jack & the Beanstalk • Ages 4+ • $29.99

In Jack & the Beanstalk players drop puzzle pieces down the beanstalk to try and match the image shown in the challenge. But watch out! Playing pieces will tilt as they drop down the beanstalk. Jack and the Beanstalk includes 48 challenges and also features a family-friendly picture book.

SMARTGAMES CLASSIC PUZZLE GAMES

Shooting Stars • Ages 6+ • $19.99

Can you stack the blocks on top of each other to recreate the image shown in the challenge? The color of the stars changes when you turn the blocks. Shooting Stars is unique puzzle game, with 80 challenges from easy to expert. Who could wish for more?

Walk the Dog • Ages 7+ • $19.99

Place all the pieces on the board while steering clear of trouble with other dogs and cats! Logic and deduction skills are needed to solve the 60 challenges.

SMARTGAMES PORTABLE TRAVEL GAMES

ZigZag Puzzler • Ages 12+ • $14.99

Zigzag Puzzler is a 3D puzzle game with two playing modes and 80 challenges. Build a pyramid on one side of the gameboard or a zigzag on the other!

IQ Arrows • Ages 8+ • $9.99

Can you place all the puzzle pieces on the gameboard and point the arrows as indicated in your challenge? IQ Arrows is a pocket-sized travel game featuring 120 challenges.

SMARTGAMES LIVE

The Battle Club! By SmartGames LIVE

Our new app supports the play of some of our physical games with a full digital challenge booklet, game clues, countdown mode, head-to-head mode, and much more!

SMARTMAX MAGNETIC DISCOVERY

My First Sounds & Senses • Ages 1+ • $21.99

My First Sounds and Senses offers a wonderful early STEM experience for toddlers, with strong pieces that feature different textures and sounds.

My First Vehicles • Ages 1+ • $21.99

My First Vehicles enables toddlers and preschoolers to mix and match as they create four separate moving vehicles with this dynamic STEM experience.

GEOSMART GEOMAGNETIC CONSTRUCTION

Start Set • Ages 3+ • $19.99

This 15-piece set is a great introduction to GeoSmart geomagnetic construction and includes a spinner for dynamic STEM play.

Robo Racer • Ages 3+ • $29.99

This 36-piece set is perfect for aspiring engineers and designers who want to add dynamic moving vehicles to their GeoSmart builds.

About Smart Toys and Games:

Smart Toys and Games bestselling global brands include:

SmartGames are fun, skill-building puzzle games designed to guide players young and old through a series of increasingly difficult challenges.

SmartMax Magnetic Discovery is a worldwide leader in safe STEM building kits for young kids, featuring strong, oversized building pieces and playful animal sets.

GeoSmart is the future of STEM-based geomagnetic play, featuring strong pieces, remote0controlled vehicles and a patented safety system.

This year Smart Toys and Games is proud to debut global brands True Balance, Happy Cube, and 30 Seconds, all showing at Toy Fair booth 2835.

For more information, visit http://toyfair.vporoom.com/SmartToysAndGames. Follow our brands across social channels: @SmartGamesUSA / @SmartMaxUSA / @GeoSmartUSA.

SOURCE Smart Toys and Games