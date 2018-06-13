Smart Track VMS Wins SIIA CODiE Award for Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution

DCR's transformational VMS platform and services procurement solution, Smart Track VMS, was selected for demonstrating superior capabilities in ease of use, integration with other systems, configurability, data analytics and reporting, overall performance, and functionality. The judges particularly commented on DCR's ability to introduce unique, customer-centric and highly innovative solutions, including multiple cloud integrations – Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

"An award of this importance, especially because the judging is conducted by our peers, is incredibly humbling to receive," says Ammu Warrier, President and Co-founder of DCR. "With Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies depending on our software to manage their extended workforce and provide fast measurable ROI, it's especially important for us to provide them with the innovative tools and best-in-class methodologies to achieve their goals. This award is a testament to our team's dedication to keep our customers on the leading edge with the technology they need to optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their contingent workforce programs."

The competition this year for Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution was fierce, including many stellar competitors within the human resources and VMS industry. Details on the list of finalists can be found at www.siia.net/codie/2018-Finalists.

"The 2018 CODiE Award winners are the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2018-Winners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About DCR Workforce

DCR Workforce is a juggernaut of innovation transforming the VMS industry by introducing unique, customer-centric and highly innovative solutions for our award-winning transformational platform, Smart Track VMS

To feel and learn about the transformation that we are driving in the VMS sector, visit us via our website at http://www.dcrworkforce.com, read more about us on our blog, and connect with us on our LinkedIn.com page.

