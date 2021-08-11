Smart Tracker Market during 2020-2024: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Mars Inc. Attain Dominant Market Positions | Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Aug 11, 2021, 17:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 467.53 million is expected in the smart tracker market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis and classifies industry-focused vendors based on their dominant and strong positions in the overall vendor landscape. Mars Inc.(US), PB Inc. dba Pebblebee (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.(South Korea (Republic of Korea)), Smart Tracking Technologies LLC (US), Tile Inc.(US), and TrackR Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The growing popularity of rugged smart trackers and additional features being integrated with these trackers will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors to flourish their business. In addition, the continuously increasing usage of smart trackers in various applications including consumer products and for tracking pets as well as luggage will further boost the market growth. However, limited awareness about these trackers may impede the market to grow and prove to be a key challenge for the market vendors during the forecast period.

Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Tracker Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • Bluetooth
    • Cellular Technology
    • GPS
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America
  • Application
    • Consumer Products
    • Pets
    • Luggage

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Download a FREE Sample: 

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43206

Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chipolo d.o.o., Innova Technology PTE Ltd., Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Chipolo d.o.o., Innova Technology PTE Ltd., Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, are some other dominant players discussed in detail in this smart tracker market report.  Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart tracker market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report scope also covers the following areas:

  • Smart Tracker Market size
  • Smart Tracker Market trends
  • Smart Tracker Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

 Related Reports:

DevOps Platform Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Connected Home Security System Market by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Advanced Authentication Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-Mail Encryption Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Tracker Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart tracker market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart tracker market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart tracker market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart tracker market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                                                                           

2. Market Landscape                                                                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem    

          Exhibit 01:  Parent market                                                        

                2.2 Market characteristics                                                      

            Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics    

                2.3 Value chain analysis                   

3. Market Sizing                                                                       

                3.1 Market definition                                               

                                Exhibit 03:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition   

                3.2 Market segment analysis                                                 

                Exhibit 04:  Market segments                                                  

                3.3 Market size 2019                                                 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024                                                 

          Exhibit 05:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)                                      

            Exhibit 06:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)    

4. Five Forces Analysis                                                                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary                                                        

              Exhibit 07:  Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024                                                     

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers                                                           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers                                                       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants                                                    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes                                                         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry                                                   

                4.7 Market condition                                                

                Market condition - Five forces 2020                                                       

5. Market Segmentation by Application                                                                       

Consumer products contributed 51% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 48% of the global smart tracker market in 2024. 

Buy the smart tracker market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.                                       

                5.1 Market segments                                               

        Exhibit 14:  Application - Market share 2019-2024 (%)   

                5.2 Comparison by Application     

                Exhibit 15:  Comparison by Application                                                

                5.3 Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024     

                Exhibit 16:  Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)              

          Exhibit 17:  Consumer products - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)                               

                5.4 Pets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                

                Exhibit 18:  Pets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) 

                Exhibit 19:  Pets - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)        

                5.5 Luggage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                        

                Exhibit 20:  Luggage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)   

              Exhibit 21:  Luggage - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)   

                5.6  Market opportunity by Application      

6. Market Segmentation by Technology                                                                       

Bluetooth contributed 56% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 52% of the global smart tracker market in 2024.

Buy the smart tracker market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.                                                       

                6.1 Market segments                                               

                Exhibit 23:  Technology - Market share 2019-2024 (%)                                                  

                6.2 Comparison by Technology                                                             

          Exhibit 24:  Comparison by Technology                                               

                6.3 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                     

                Exhibit 25:  Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)  

                Exhibit 26:  Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)   

                6.4 Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024  

              Exhibit 27:  Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) 

                Exhibit 28:  Cellular technology - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)  

                6.5 GPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                 

              Exhibit 29:  GPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)   

                Exhibit 30:  GPS  - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)  

                6.6 Market opportunity by Technology                                                             

              Exhibit 31:   Market opportunity by Technology 

7. Customer landscape            

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria                     

              Exhibit 25:  Customer landscape                                                            

                                Customer landscape analysis                                                   

8. Geographic Landscape                                                                     

North America contributed 39% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 39% of the global smart tracker market in 2024.               

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.                                            

                8.1 Geographic segmentation                                               

          Exhibit 33:  Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)                                                

                8.2 Geographic comparison                                                   

          Exhibit 34:  Geographic comparison                                                      

                8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024   

              Exhibit 35:  North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)                        

                Exhibit 36:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)   

                8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                          

                Exhibit 37:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)    

                Exhibit 38:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)   

                8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                              

                Exhibit 39:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)  

                Exhibit 40:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)     

                8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024     

                Exhibit 41:  South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)  

                Exhibit 42:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)    

                8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024                                                               

                Exhibit 43:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)  

                Exhibit 44:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)   

                8.8 Key leading countries                                                        

                Exhibit 45:  Key leading countries                                                          

                8.9 Market opportunity by geography                                               

                Exhibit 45:  Key leading countries        

9.    Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                                                                

                9.1 Volume driver – Demand led growth                                                          

                                9.1.1 Low price will drive adoption                                     

                                9.1.2 Rising pet population                                    

                                9.1.3 Growing markets in emerging countries     

                9.2 Market challenges                                                              

                                9.2.1 Poor battery backup and limited functionality                                    

                                9.2.2 Low penetration and awareness of smart trackers     

                                9.2.3 Inferior and counterfeit products   

                9.3 Market trends                                                      

                                9.3.1 Rugged smart tracker                                    

                                9.3.2 Luggage integrated with tracker                               

                                9.3.3Additional features being integrated   

10. Vendor Landscape                                                                           

                10.1  Competitive scenario                                                    

                10.2  Vendor landscape                                                           

                10.3  Landscape disruption                                                    

              Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation     

              Competitive scenario                                                  

                10.4  Landscape disruption                                                     

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption  

                Industry risks                                                  

11. Vendor Analysis                                                                

                11.1 Vendors covered                                                              

                11.2 Market positioning of vendors                                                    

                11.3 Chipolo d.o.o.                                                    

                Overview                                                         

                Business Segments                                                      

                Key Offering                                                   

                Segment Focus                                                              

                11.4 Innova Technology PTE Ltd.                                                          

              Overview                                                         

              Business Segments                                                      

              Key Offering                                                   

              Segment Focus                                                              

                11.5 Kaltio Technologies Oy                                                   

            Overview                                                         

            Business Segments                                                      

            Key Offering                                                   

            Segment Focus                                                              

                11.6 LugLoc                                                   

        Overview                                                         

        Business Segments                                                      

        Key Offering                                                   

        Segment Focus                                                              

                11.7 Mars Inc.                                                              

            Overview                                                         

            Business Segments                                                      

            Key Offering                                                   

            Segment Focus                                                              

                11.8 PB Inc. dba Pebblebee                                                   

          Overview                                                         

          Business Segments                                                      

          Key Offering                                                   

          Segment Focus                                                              

                11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.                                                       

            Overview                                                         

            Business Segments                                                      

            Key Offering                                                   

            Segment Focus                                                              

                11.10 Smart Tracking Technologies LLC                                                             

            Overview                                                         

            Business Segments                                                      

            Key Offering                                                   

            Segment Focus                                                              

                11.11 Tile Inc.                                                              

          Overview                                                         

          Business Segments                                                      

          Key Offering                                                   

          Segment Focus                                                              

                11.12 TrackR Inc.                                                        

          Overview                                                         

          Business Segments                                                      

          Key Offering                                                   

          Segment Focus     

12. Appendix                                                                            

                12.1 Scope of the report                                                        

                                12.1.1 Market definition                                            

                                12.1.2 Objectives                                         

                                12.1.3 Notes and Caveats  

                12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$                                                            

                12.3 Research methodology                                                  

                12.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.  

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

Also from this source

Outdoor Furniture Market to Witness Ashley Furniture Industries...

Garden And Lawn Tools Market Witnesses Emergence of Dominant...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics