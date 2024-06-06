Smart Tracker Market size is set to grow by USD 572.8 million from 2024-2028, Low prices will drive adoption of smart trackers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart tracker market size is estimated to grow by USD 572.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. The smart tracker market is driven by the demand for durable and rugged devices. Manufacturers address this need by using metal in their designs and ensuring IP43 water resistance. Tile's Pro Series, for example, boasts IP68 waterproofing. These durability features match customer requirements, fostering market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart tracker market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Consumer products, Pets, and Luggage), Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular technology, and GPS), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adero Inc., Beijing Zizai Technology Co. Ltd., Chipolo doo, Elios Inc., Findster Technologies SA, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, Lugloc Inc., Mars Inc., PB Inc., Pitpatpet Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tago LLC, Tile Inc., Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co., Wistiki SAS, and XY The Persistent Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Smart Tracker market is experiencing significant growth with technologies like GPS and Bluetooth leading the way. Technologies enable real-time location tracking for various applications such as asset management, personal safety, and pet tracking. Smartphones and wearable devices are popular platforms for these trackers. The trend towards connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving innovation in this space.

Devices are becoming more affordable and feature-rich, making them accessible to a wider audience. Companies are focusing on developing more accurate and reliable tracking systems to meet consumer demands. The market is expected to continue growing as more industries adopt these technologies to improve efficiency and productivity.

Market Challenges

The smart tracker market faces significant challenges, primarily due to the poor battery life and limited functionality of devices. Tile, a leading brand, offers non-replaceable batteries, while others like Slightech and TrackR have replaceable batteries. Additional features can decrease battery life to a month. Manufacturers must address these issues to enhance product value and potentially hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Smart Tracker market faces several challenges in the technological landscape. Devices and technologies, such as GPS, cellular, and Bluetooth, play crucial roles in this industry. However, ensuring security and privacy in these devices is a significant challenge. Additionally, the integration of various technologies and the development of user-friendly interfaces are essential for market growth.

Furthermore, the competition from established players and new entrants, as well as the need for cost-effective solutions, pose additional challenges. The market also requires regulatory compliance and adherence to industry standards. Lastly, the market's success depends on the ability to provide accurate and reliable tracking services, making technology advancements and innovation vital.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Consumer products

1.2 Pets

1.3 Luggage Technology 2.1 Bluetooth

2.2 Cellular technology

2.3 GPS Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Consumer products- The market for Bluetooth, cellular technology, and GPS-connected smart trackers is gaining traction, offering consumers an efficient solution for locating misplaced items such as accessories, valuables, and small household objects. These devices are particularly beneficial for disorganized individuals and parents seeking to monitor their children's whereabouts. Despite limited market awareness, Technavio anticipates increased demand due to improving consumer understanding and the latest reverse smartphone tracking functionality.

Research Analysis

The Smart Tracker Market encompasses cutting-edge technologies such as Sensor Technologies, Bluetooth, GPS, and UWB, which are integral to the functionality of these devices. These technologies find extensive applications in various industries, including Logistics and Supply Chain Management, the Fitness Industry, and the Pet Care sector. Smart Trackers, enabled by IoT, are transforming the way we manage and monitor essential items like purses, wallets, keys, bags, and even pets.

With the widespread adoption of wearable technology and smartphones, the market for these tracking devices is poised for significant growth. Cellular and Bluetooth connectivity, along with advanced features like GPS and UWB, enhance the capabilities of these devices, making them indispensable tools for individuals and businesses alike.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Tracker Market encompasses innovative technologies and solutions designed for locating and monitoring objects or individuals in real-time. These devices utilize various technologies such as GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity to provide accurate and reliable tracking. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for asset protection, personal safety, and logistics management.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is enabling advanced features like predictive analytics and real-time alerts. The market is segmented based on technology, application, and end-user industry. The major applications include asset tracking, personal safety, and logistics management. The end-user industries include transportation, healthcare, retail, and construction. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to the increasing need for real-time monitoring and location-based services.

