Smart tracker market to grow by 8.22% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Low prices will drive the adoption of smart trackers- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart tracker market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Tracker Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Adero Inc., Beijing Zizai Technology Co. Ltd., Chipolo doo, Elios Inc., Findster Technologies SA, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, Lugloc Inc., Mars Inc., PB Inc., Pitpatpet Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tago LLC, Tile Inc., Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co., Wistiki SAS, and XY The Persistent Co. among others

15+, Including Adero Inc., Beijing Zizai Technology Co. Ltd., Chipolo doo, Elios Inc., Findster Technologies SA, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, Lugloc Inc., Mars Inc., PB Inc., Pitpatpet Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tago LLC, Tile Inc., Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co., Wistiki SAS, and XY The Persistent Co. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application, technology, and region

To understand more about the smart tracker market, request a sample report

In 2017, the smart tracker market was valued at USD 621.83 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 151.17 million. The smart tracker market size is estimated to grow by USD 461.63 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.68%, according to Technavio.

Smart tracker market- Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Smart tracker market- Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Chipolo doo: The company offers smart trackers such as Chipolo One and Chipolo One Spot.

The company offers smart trackers such as Chipolo One and Chipolo One Spot. Elios Inc.: The company offers smart trackers such as OBD II and hard-wired.

The company offers smart trackers such as OBD II and hard-wired. Kaltio Technologies Oy: The company offers smart trackers such as Kaltiot Scewtag.

The company offers smart trackers such as Kaltiot Scewtag. Lugloc Inc.: The company offers smart trackers such as Gego GPS.

Smart tracker market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Low prices will drive the adoption of smart trackers

Rising pet population

Growing markets in emerging countries

Key challenges:

Poor battery backup and limited functionality

Low penetration and awareness of smart trackers

Inferior and counterfeit products

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The smart tracker market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this smart tracker market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart tracker market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart tracker market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart tracker market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart tracker market vendors

Related reports:

The big data services market size is estimated to grow by USD 153.75 billion with a CAGR of 35.68% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and services), end-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow by with a CAGR of 35.68% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. This report extensively covers The business process outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 75.89 billion with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and others), business segment (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed

annually at USD 5000.

Smart Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 461.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adero Inc., Beijing Zizai Technology Co. Ltd., Chipolo doo, Elios Inc., Findster Technologies SA, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, Lugloc Inc., Mars Inc., PB Inc., Pitpatpet Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tago LLC, Tile Inc., Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co., Wistiki SAS, and XY The Persistent Co. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart tracker market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart tracker market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Applicaton Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Luggage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Luggage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Luggage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Cellular technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Cellular technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on GPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on GPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adero Inc.

Exhibit 116: Adero Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Adero Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Adero Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Chipolo doo

Exhibit 119: Chipolo doo - Overview



Exhibit 120: Chipolo doo - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Chipolo doo - Key offerings

12.5 Elios Inc.

Exhibit 122: Elios Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Elios Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Elios Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Innova Technology LLC

Exhibit 125: Innova Technology LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Innova Technology LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Innova Technology LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Kaltio Technologies Oy

Exhibit 128: Kaltio Technologies Oy - Overview



Exhibit 129: Kaltio Technologies Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Kaltio Technologies Oy - Key offerings

12.8 Lugloc Inc.

Exhibit 131: Lugloc Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Lugloc Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Lugloc Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 134: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 PB Inc.

Exhibit 137: PB Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: PB Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: PB Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Pitpatpet Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Pitpatpet Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Pitpatpet Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Pitpatpet Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Qorvo Inc.

Exhibit 143: Qorvo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Tago LLC

Exhibit 152: Tago LLC - Overview



Exhibit 153: Tago LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Tago LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Tile Inc.

Exhibit 155: Tile Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Tile Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 157: Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co. - Key offerings

12.17 XY The Persistent Co.

Exhibit 160: XY The Persistent Co. - Overview



Exhibit 161: XY The Persistent Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: XY The Persistent Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio