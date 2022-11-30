Smart Tracker Market to Grow USD 519.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Tracker Market is Segmented by Type (GPS, Bluetooth), by Application (Personal Items): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computers & Electronics Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Smart Tracker market size is expected to grow to USD 519.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.3% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Smart Tracker market:

The demand for trackers that can connect to smartphones to track numerous daily-life objects is growing as a result of the widespread use of smart devices. Due to numerous developing vendors' attempts to market the product and lower its price, consumer awareness of these trackers has greatly expanded in recent years. These tools are likely to cut down on the time and effort needed to find missing objects as well as the stress that comes with losing anything. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Smart Tracker market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SMART TRACKER MARKET:

An efficient tool that cuts down on time spent seeking personal belongings is a smart tracker for personal items. A beep from a tag on a smart tracker can help users locate their personal goods right away with the touch of a button on their smartphone or smart tracker remote. Due to their short range and ability to operate underground or indoors, Bluetooth trackers are useful as key finders and household trackers. Compared to GPS trackers, these types of trackers are less expensive, more portable, lighter, and have longer battery life. Additionally, Bluetooth trackers are lightweight enough to be attached to small objects and fit perfectly in a pocket or wallet. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Smart Tracker market.

Vendors of smart trackers on the market are increasingly offering user-friendly features; support for virtual assistants is one such cutting-edge feature. Customers can ask their virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Home to help them locate their products. Over the next few years, it is anticipated that this feature will further increase the demand for trackers, thereby driving the growth of the Smart Tracker market.

SMART TRACKER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

During the anticipated period, the Bluetooth segment's smart tracker market share will expand significantly. The most common technology utilized by smart trackers is Bluetooth. This is mostly because people utilize these tools to look for lost or missing objects within a certain radius or location. Due to the wide range of things that may be tracked, including trackers for luggage and pets, this market category will continue to hold the majority of the market share throughout the projected period.

Significant growth is anticipated in the Asia Pacific region. Due to the rising demand, a number of local companies are now offering smart device trackers in an effort to take advantage of the market opportunity.

Key Companies:

