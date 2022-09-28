Smart Tracker Market to Record a CAGR of 8.22%, Chipolo d.o.o. and Innova Technology PTE Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart tracker market size is expected to increase by USD 372.03 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report analyzes the smart tracker market by technology (Bluetooth, cellular technology, and GPS), application (consumer products, pets, and luggage), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Tracker Market 2021-2025

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast of the smart tracker market, along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

By technology, the Bluetooth segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment has been attributed to factors such as the large variety of items that can be used to track, including trackers for pets and luggage.

By geography, North America is expected to account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to factors such as the increasing expenditure in the pet industry.

Smart Tracker Market: Major Growth Drivers

The low price is driving the global smart trackers market share growth. Smart trackers are small gadgets that are attached to or placed inside valuable items. These trackers are relatively inexpensive. The adoption of smart trackers is expected to increase rapidly. Hence, smart trackers are expected to be adopted for various other purposes, such as document and file tracking in small business environments.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the smart tracker market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Smart Tracker Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Chipolo d.o.o. - The company offers two models of trackers, including Chipolo ONE and Chipolo CARD.

The company offers two models of trackers, including Chipolo ONE and Chipolo CARD. Innova Technology PTE Ltd. - The company offers Bluetooth trackers for mobile phones and valuables. The models offered by the company include Protag Elite, Protag G1, and Duet.

The company offers Bluetooth trackers for mobile phones and valuables. The models offered by the company include Protag Elite, Protag G1, and Duet. Kaltio Technologies Oy - The company offers Bluetooth-based smart trackers, which are used for tracking shipments, personal valuables, and products at construction sites.

The company offers Bluetooth-based smart trackers, which are used for tracking shipments, personal valuables, and products at construction sites. LugLoc - The company offers smart trackers for luggage.

The company offers smart trackers for luggage. Mars Inc. - The company offers trackers for pets through its subsidiary named Whistle Labs Inc.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with the latest developments and key news. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Smart Tracker Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market from 2020 to 2025

Detailed information on factors that will help the smart tracker market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the smart tracker market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart tracker market across North America , Europe , APAC, and South America

, , APAC, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape as well as detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that are expected to challenge the growth of smart tracker market vendors

Related Reports

Digital Commerce Market by Business segment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The digital commerce market size is projected to grow by USD 3.43 trillion from 2021 to 2026.

IoT Analytics Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IoT analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 49.04 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Smart Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 372.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chipolo d.o.o., Innova Technology PTE Ltd., Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Mars Inc., PB Inc. dba Pebblebee, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tile Inc., and TrackR Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

4. Market segments

4.1 Market size 2020

4.2 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

5. Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6. Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Pets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Luggage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7. Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 GPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

8. Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 83

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Market trends

11. Vendor Landscape

11.1 Landscape disruption

12. Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Chipolo doo

12.4 Innova Technology LLC

12.5 Kaltio Technologies Oy

12.6 LugLoc

12.7 Mars Inc.

12.8 PB Inc.

12.9 Qorvo Inc.

12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.11 Tile Inc.

12.12 TrackR Inc.

13. Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

13.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/top-drivers-for-smart-trackermarket

SOURCE Technavio