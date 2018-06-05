Smart Transportation Market Size Worth $285.12 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Increasing investments in smart city projects are anticipated to open up new avenues for growth in the coming years as smart transportation is an integral part of any smart city. In addition, rising government focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and curbing alarming levels of traffic congestion is anticipated to drive industry growth over next few years. Increasing number of government mandates, such as those by the European Union (EU) and Directive on Intelligent Transport System, are also anticipated to favor the market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, need for massive capital for replacing existing infrastructure with smart technologically advanced systems is expected to hinder industry growth. Longer downtime for replacing existing systems may also pose a challenge to its growth and can affect daily commute.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Smart Transportation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Parking, Traffic Management, Integrated Supervision), By Service (Cloud, Business, Professional), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-transportation-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Key solutions available in the market include ticketing management systems, parking management systems, integrated supervision systems, and traffic management systems

Integrated supervision systems are used for reducing traffic blocks, minimizing accidents, and providing better safety measures. This segment holds high growth potential

The cloud service segment is anticipated to witness a surge in demand, owing to rising need for storage of data generated through these systems

Professional service vendors offer consulting services and may witness an increase in demand over the next few years, owing to need for services to upgrade existing infrastructure

The North America market accounted for over 27.0% of the global revenue in 2015; Asia Pacific , on the other hand, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, offering lucrative growth opportunities for industry players

market accounted for over 27.0% of the global revenue in 2015; , on the other hand, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, offering lucrative growth opportunities for industry players Government initiatives to enhance transport infrastructure are expected to favor the Europe market for smart transportation. The MEA market is also likely to be driven by increasing government investments in transport infrastructure

market for smart transportation. The MEA market is also likely to be driven by increasing government investments in transport infrastructure Key industry participants include Accenture PLC; Alstom, SA; Cisco System, Inc.; Cubic Corporation; General Electric Company (GE); Indra Sistema S.A.; International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation; Kapsch; LG CNS Corporation; and Xerox Corporation.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Fuel Cell Vehicle Market - Fuel cell technology for vehicle is gaining importance globally owing to its uniqueness and environment-friendly nature.



Fuel cell technology for vehicle is gaining importance globally owing to its uniqueness and environment-friendly nature. Automotive HVAC Market - The global automotive HVAC market size was valued at USD 11.68 billion in 2014.



The global automotive HVAC market size was valued at in 2014. Dashboard Camera Market - The global dashboard camera market was valued at over USD 950 million in 2014.



The global dashboard camera market was valued at over in 2014. Smart Parking System Market - The global smart parking system market size was valued at USD 81.3 million in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart transportation market report based on solution, service, and region:

Smart Transportation Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2024) Ticketing management system Parking management system Integrated supervision system Traffic management system

Smart Transportation Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2024) Cloud services Business services Professional services

Smart Transportation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2024) North America Europe Asia Pacific ROW



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.