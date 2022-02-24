Smart Transportation Market to Advance at CAGR of 21.30%; Integration of ITS with Traffic Management Propelling Revenue Gains: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for road safety in public transportation has propelled the adoption of intelligent transportation systems. Technologies including traffic signal control systems, cutting-edge speed image recognition cameras, global positioning system (GPS), and Internet of Things (IoT) are extensively used to generate real-time data for preventing traffic congestion issues. The smart transportation market is projected to advance at CAGR of 21.30% during 2021–2031, and reach US$ 400.77 Bn by 2031.

The rapid pace of urbanization has spurred the prospects of smart transportation for urban mobility. The need for improving safety of passengers is propelling investments in transportation infrastructure facilities. The focus of transportation system in emerging economies on supporting smart urban mobility has expanded the outlook of the smart transportation market. This will expand horizon in sustainable transportation.

The growing popularity of connected cars for safety and comfort of passengers has boosted the customer propositions of smart transportation. Some of the lucrative applications are mobility as a service, route information, and route guidance. Growing investments in modernizing rail networks in developed regions have fuelled investment in the smart transportation market, increasingly in France and the U.K.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1401

Key Findings of Smart Transportation Market Study

Smart Traffic Management for Urban Mobility Propels Adoption: Urban mobility is witnessing pressing need for managing traffic congestion, thus fueling the demand for smart transportation system. The growing need for making urban transport safer and affordable is a key driver for smart transportation, observe the analysts in an in-depth TMR study. Key ITS finding adoption in the smart transportation market are vehicle navigation, security CCTV systems, and container management system.

Urban mobility is witnessing pressing need for managing traffic congestion, thus fueling the demand for smart transportation system. The growing need for making urban transport safer and affordable is a key driver for smart transportation, observe the analysts in an in-depth TMR study. Key ITS finding adoption in the smart transportation market are vehicle navigation, security CCTV systems, and container management system. Rising Demand for Cloud Services in Commercial Transport Businesses: Of the various services segment, cloud held a major share of the global smart transportation market in 2020. The adoption of cloud services in transportation has gained enormous momentum, find the study. These services find wide use in managing traffic, both for public and private systems.

Of the various services segment, cloud held a major share of the global smart transportation market in 2020. The adoption of cloud services in transportation has gained enormous momentum, find the study. These services find wide use in managing traffic, both for public and private systems. Need for Safety & Efficiency in Public Transportation: Governments are harnessing the benefits of smart transportation for facilitating public transport transfer coordination. In particular, ITS is underpinning coordination among transport networks. Thus, spending on smart transportation for public transport systems has generated massive revenue streams.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1401

Smart Transportation Market: Key Drivers

Investments in safe, reliable, and efficient transportation system is a key driver for the smart transportation

R&D in intelligent traffic control systems have helped meet need for increased road safety and minimizing traffic congestion. Investments in expanding road and rail networks in emerging economies have opened up promising frontiers in the smart transportation market.

Request for Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1401

Smart Transportation Market: Lucrative Regions

The Asia Pacific smart transportation market is projected to expand at a leading pace during the forecast period of 2021–2031. Significant adoption of smart transportation systems for improving safety in roadways and railways has propelled revenue generation, notably in emerging economies of China and India . The proliferating incorporation of sensors and IoT in intelligent transportation systems (ITS) is bolstering the revenue generation, notes the TMR study.

smart transportation market is projected to expand at a leading pace during the forecast period of 2021–2031. Significant adoption of smart transportation systems for improving safety in roadways and railways has propelled revenue generation, notably in emerging economies of and . The proliferating incorporation of sensors and IoT in intelligent transportation systems (ITS) is bolstering the revenue generation, notes the TMR study. Europe held a major share of the global smart transportation market in 2020. Massive investments in modernization of their rail services are fueling growth avenues.

Smart Transportation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the smart transportation market are Bentley Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, TomTom International BV., Harris Corporation, Bombardier Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Thales Group, Cubic Corporation, Accenture PLC, and Cisco Systems.

Make an Enquiry before buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1401

Global Smart Transportation Market: Segmentation

Smart Transportation Market, by Solution

Ticketing Management System



Parking Management System



Integrated Supervisory System



Traffic Management System

Smart Transportation Market, by Service

Cloud Services



Business Services



Professional Services

Smart Transportation Market, by Application

Mobility as a Service



Route Information and Route Guidance



Public Transport



Transit Hubs



Connected Cars



Video Management



Others

Smart Transportation Market, by Transportation Mode

Roadways



Railways



Airways



Maritime

Smart Transportation Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Browse Latest Automotive and Transport Market Research Reports by TMR:

On-demand Transportation Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/on-demand-transportation-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/on-demand-transportation-market.html Pickup Truck Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pickup-truck-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pickup-truck-market.html Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-head-up-display-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-head-up-display-market.html Reach Stacker Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/reach-stacker-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact :

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/smart-transportation-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research