Smart Transportation Market to Reach $251.0 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.2% CAGR: AMR

Smooth flow of traffic and time-efficiency and rise in demand for efficient transportation networks drive global smart transportation market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Smart Transportation Market By Solution (Ticketing Management System, Parking Management and Guidance System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System), by Services (Business, Professional, Cloud Services), by Transportation Type (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global smart transportation industry was pegged at $96.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $251.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Smooth flow of traffic and time-efficiency, development and promotion of green fuels, and surge in demand for efficient transportation networks have boosted the growth of the global smart transportation market. However, high capital investment and large database requirements for road networks hinder the market growth. On the contrary, investments in innovative ideas for smart cities and advent of parking management systems are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (175 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/380

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic created uncertainty in the market and affected the transportation industry due to implementation of isolations practices and lockdown across the country.

However, market players have adopted novel strategies to boost revenue and leverage new opportunities. Moreover, as the world recovers from the pandemic, the demand for smart transportation would increase.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/380

The airways segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By vehicle type, the airways segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in development of aviation sector. However, the roadways segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global smart transportation market, due to rise in availability of automobile fleets across the globe.

The traffic management system segment held the lion's share

By solution, the traffic management system segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global smart transportation market. This is due to rapid urbanization and development of smart cities and smart traffic systems. However, the parking management & guidance system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, owing to innovative technologies that improve access control & payment automation, rise in demand for electronic cashless payment, and improve collaboration between parking and transportation.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/380

Europe, followed by North America, to contribute the highest revenue by 2030

By region, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to development toward smart cities and smart infrastructure across the region. However, the global smart transportation market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, due to increase in production & sales of vehicles and advanced technologies.

Major market players

Accenture

Alstom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cubic Corporation

MSR-Traffic GmbH

Iteris, Inc.

Thales Group

Siemens

TomTom International BV.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f3794337272f80b61d582044ef66f464

Similar Reports We Have on Transportation Industry:

Transportation Security Technology Market by Transportation Mode (Airway, Waterway, Roadway, and Railway) and Application (Video Surveillance, Passenger & Baggage Screening System, Cargo Inspection System, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Access Control, Nuclear & Radiological Detection System, Fire Safety & Detection System, Tracking & Navigation System, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030.

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 – 2030.

Rail Freight Transportation Market by Product Type (Intermodals, Tank Wagons and Freight Cars) and Application (Oil &Gas Industry, Mining Industry, Chemical Industry and Transport Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

On-demand Transportation Market by type (E-Hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility), Outlook (Four-Wheeler, Micro Mobility), Service (E-Hailing, Car Rental, Car Sharing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Space Transportation Market by Type (Passenger Shuttles, Freight Shuttles, and Deep Space Passenger Ships), Orbit Range (LEO, GEO, and MEO), and Application (Research & Development and Leisure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

B2B Freight Transportation Market by Solution (Freight Transportation Cost Management, Freight Security & Monitoring System, Freight Mobility Solution, Warehouse Management System and Freight 3PL Solutions), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Mode of Transport (Rail Freight, Road Freight, Waterborne Freight and Air Freight) and End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer & Retail and Energy & Power): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Alternate Transportation Market by Type (Air, Road, Rail, and Vacuum Tubes/Pneumatic Pressure Tube) by Application (Freight/Carriage Vehicle, Personal Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), by Fuel (Electricity and Fuel Cells): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market by Application (Autonomous Trucks, HMI in Trucks, and Semi-Autonomous Trucks), by Offering (Hardware, and Software), by Machine Learning Tech. (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, and Natural Language Processing), by Process (Signal Recognition, Object Recognition, and Data Mining): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

SOURCE Allied Market Research