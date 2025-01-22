Smart Turf Teams Up with NHL Star TJ Oshie for the Ultimate Family-Friendly Outdoor Space

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Turf, a leader in high-quality artificial grass manufacturing, proudly announces its collaboration with NHL star TJ Oshie and his family to transform their outdoor living space into a haven for both family fun and personal recreation.

The Oshie family chose Smart Turf for its superior quality, innovative technology, and family-friendly design to meet the needs of their active household. The project features Smart Turf's PlayZone Plus for the kids' soccer area and Stimp 12 for TJ's putting green.

TJ Oshie Backyard Before Smart Turf Project TJ Oshie Backyard With Smart Turf

"Having a safe, durable, and versatile outdoor space was important for our family," said TJ Oshie, NHL star and proud Smart Turf customer. "The kids love playing soccer in the yard, and I finally have a putting green that matches the quality of a professional course. We're spending more time together as a family, and that's priceless."

Meeting the Needs of an Active Family

With four young children and an active dog, the Oshies needed a backyard that could handle heavy use while staying clean, safe, and low-maintenance. Smart Turf's PlayZone Plus was the ideal choice for the kids' soccer area, thanks to its durability, soft surface, and built-in safety features.

For TJ, an avid golfer, Smart Turf installed a premium Stimp 12 putting green, which provides professional-level speed and performance right at home. "As someone who loves golf, having a space where I can practice and unwind is fantastic," added TJ.

Smart Turf's Edge: Microban® Technology

The Oshies' decision to partner with Smart Turf was largely influenced by the brand's commitment to innovation and safety. Smart Turf products feature exclusive Microban® antimicrobial technology, which inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew while reducing odors by up to 99%. This ensures the family's outdoor space stays cleaner and fresher, even with kids and pets using it daily.

"Smart Turf is proud to provide solutions that support active families like the Oshies," said Duane Jensen, President of Smart Turf. "Our products are designed to enhance outdoor living spaces with the perfect balance of durability, performance, and safety."

More Than Just a Backyard

For the Oshies, the partnership with Smart Turf is about more than turf—it's about creating a lifestyle. Whether it's impromptu soccer matches with the kids, relaxing family time, or honing golf skills, their revamped outdoor space has become a hub for connection and activity.

"We've transformed our yard into a place where everyone has something to enjoy," shared Lauren Oshie. "Knowing the kids and dog can play safely while TJ gets his practice in is a win for our entire family."

Learn More

For the full story behind the Oshies' Smart Turf project, visit The Oshie Family's New Backyard with Smart Turf.

About Smart Turf

Smart Turf is a premier manufacturer of artificial grass made exclusively in the USA. Offering innovative solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, Smart Turf is dedicated to enhancing outdoor lifestyles with cutting-edge products featuring Microban® antimicrobial technology.

