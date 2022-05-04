Smart Warehousing's Paying It Forward Committee Focused on Giving Back with Call for Seventy Pints of Blood for Kansas City Blood Drive

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Warehousing, a national warehousing and fulfillment solutions company, is enthusiastically focused on giving back to the Kansas City community, their home and headquarters, and to the communities surrounding the 38 warehouses that make up their national network.

"We've been around for 20 years, and it's always been important to me that we leave a positive mark by giving back to our community," Smart Warehousing CEO & Founder Carl Wasinger said. "Those communities have grown over the years from only Kansas City to an incredible 38 communities nationwide. I believe that if we have the power to help build a strong community, we should absolutely do that so we can create a healthier and safer place for generations to come."

What started off as sponsoring a few youth sports teams of Smart Warehousing employees and occasionally volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, has grown into a full-blown cross-departmental committee solely focused on giving back.

Smart Warehousing's Paying It Forward Committee was established in 2021 with a mission to give back and make a positive impact in the communities they operate. The committee has members from several departments across the company including Human Resources, Operations, Marketing, Finance, IT, and several warehouses nationwide.

Since the committee's founding, they have organized national food drives, donations, and sponsorships with organizations like Harvesters, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Operation Breakthrough. Smart's very own CRO, Lori Jones, was even voted as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City's Most Wanted last year for the significant impact she and her husband, Doug Jones, made in the community.

The team also focuses on ways to make a positive change in their own lives. Last month, employees participated in a companywide step challenge to drive team health which included walking meetings, weekend park meet-ups, and a lot of fresh air. At the end of the thirty days, Smart employees had clocked 14,970,565 steps and 7,485 miles!

In June, Smart Warehousing is partnering with Red Cross for their biggest even yet – a multi-day blood drive. One pint of blood saves three lives, and Kansas City is suffering from a massive blood shortage. Smart Warehousing employees, along with friends and family, will be donating blood on June 2nd and 3rd, but want to call on the community to help make an even larger impact and allow others to also take part to help achieve their goal of seventy donated pints of blood.

Help save lives by joining the Smart Warehousing team in Edgerton, Kansas at The Learning and Career Center, 3075 W 193rd St, Edgerton, KS 66030 on Friday, June 3rd from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. To schedule an appointment to donate, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter SmartWarehousingEdgerton.

Smart Warehousing's Paying It Forward Committee is organizing a second blood drive for September of this year. The company is motivated and inspired by the remarkable Kansas City community and the 38 communities across the USA. Smart Warehousing is committed to continue giving back in bigger and better ways.

About Smart Warehousing

Smart Warehousing is a warehousing and fulfillment company that operates as a direct extension of its clients' teams. With dedicated customer support associates, state-of-the-art technology, and highly automated processes, Smart's model is a fully optimized solution that satisfies the fulfillment needs of merchants and sellers throughout the World.

IMAGES:

https://8466950.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/8466950/IMG_2590.jpg

https://8466950.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/8466950/Smart%20Warehousing_Habitat%20for%20Humanity_10.24.20.jpg

https://8466950.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/8466950/IMG_2382.jpg

https://8466950.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/8466950/Image%20from%20iOS%20(2)-1.jpg

Media Contact

Smart Warehousing

Alexandra Altvater, Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 919.810.3166

SOURCE Smart Warehousing