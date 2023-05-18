Smart Washing Machine Market size to grow by USD 13,760.85 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 33% of the market growth - Technavio

18 May, 2023, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart washing machine market size is expected to grow by USD 13,760.85 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 14.39% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market's overall growth. The emergence of Industry 4.0 concepts, which includes the deployment of IoT, cloud computing, and automation in the industrial sector, is a major driver of the smart washing machine market in the region. Intelligent washing machines use less water compared to conventional washing machines. Market growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for water-saving and energy-efficient appliances. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download sample report in MINUTES
Smart Washing Machine Market: Changes in the global labor force to drive growth
- The introduction of IoT-enabled washing machines and laundry services is an important trend influencing the smart washing machine market growth.
- The IoT-enabled devices allow users to remotely control and monitor them through wireless connectivity and are gaining demand across the world.
- Wireless technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC) are embedded in various electronic devices and NFC in home washing machines allows users to remotely connect to the device to control and monitor its operation.
- Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the market during the forecast period.
Smart Washing Machine Market: Introduction Of IoT-enabled Washing Machine And Laundry Services
- The long product lifecycle of smart washing machines is posing a challenge for the smart washing machine market growth.
- Washing machines are luxury items, and depending on the application and brand, the product usually has a long life cycle are made of stainless steel or hard, durable metals such as copper or aluminum.
- It is characterized by a longer replacement cycle compared to older home appliances made from less durable materials.
- The long service life of such devices reduces the frequency of product replacement.
- Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key Smart Washing Machine Market Players:
The smart washing machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hwasung Washing Machine Co., IFB Industries Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.
Smart Washing Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis
This smart washing machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (front load and top load), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth by the front load segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Intelligent front-loading machines wash clothes better and are more water-saving and energy-efficient than top-loading machines. Front-loading washers use 40% less water than top-loading washers, on average. Additionally, front-loading washers have a faster spin speed, so your laundry dries faster. For instance, LG introduced new front-loading and top-loading washers with Turbo Wash technology to simplify your laundry experience.
Related Reports:
The laundry folding machine market is projected to grow by USD 2.39 billion with a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the laundry folding machine market segmentation by end-user (apparel manufacturers, industrial launderers, hotels, hospitals, and others), type (automatic, semi-automatic, and manual folding machine), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The social factors driving the adoption of laundry folding machines are notably driving the laundry folding machine market growth.
The residential washing machine market size is expected to increase by USD 30.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers residential washing machine market segmentations by product (top load and front load), technology (fully automatic and semi automatic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is one of the key drivers supporting the residential washing machine market growth.
|
Smart Washing Machine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.39%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 13,760.85 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
13.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hwasung Washing Machine Co., IFB Industries Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
