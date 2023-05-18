Smart Washing Machine Market size to grow by USD 13,760.85 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 33% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart washing machine market size is expected to grow by USD 13,760.85 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 14.39% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market's overall growth. The emergence of Industry 4.0 concepts, which includes the deployment of IoT, cloud computing, and automation in the industrial sector, is a major driver of the smart washing machine market in the region. Intelligent washing machines use less water compared to conventional washing machines. Market growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for water-saving and energy-efficient appliances. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Washing Machine Market 2023-2027

Smart Washing Machine Market: Changes in the global labor force to drive growth

The introduction of IoT-enabled washing machines and laundry services is an important trend influencing the smart washing machine market growth.

The IoT-enabled devices allow users to remotely control and monitor them through wireless connectivity and are gaining demand across the world.

Wireless technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC) are embedded in various electronic devices and NFC in home washing machines allows users to remotely connect to the device to control and monitor its operation.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the market during the forecast period.

Smart Washing Machine Market: Introduction Of IoT-enabled Washing Machine And Laundry Services

The long product lifecycle of smart washing machines is posing a challenge for the smart washing machine market growth.

Washing machines are luxury items, and depending on the application and brand, the product usually has a long life cycle are made of stainless steel or hard, durable metals such as copper or aluminum.

It is characterized by a longer replacement cycle compared to older home appliances made from less durable materials.

The long service life of such devices reduces the frequency of product replacement.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Smart Washing Machine Market Players:

The smart washing machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hwasung Washing Machine Co., IFB Industries Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.

Ready to streamline your business operations? Request a sample to learn more about vendors and their offerings , Buy the report now!

Smart Washing Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This smart washing machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (front load and top load), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the front load segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Intelligent front-loading machines wash clothes better and are more water-saving and energy-efficient than top-loading machines. Front-loading washers use 40% less water than top-loading washers, on average. Additionally, front-loading washers have a faster spin speed, so your laundry dries faster. For instance, LG introduced new front-loading and top-loading washers with Turbo Wash technology to simplify your laundry experience.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The laundry folding machine market is projected to grow by USD 2.39 billion with a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the laundry folding machine market segmentation by end-user (apparel manufacturers, industrial launderers, hotels, hospitals, and others), type (automatic, semi-automatic, and manual folding machine), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The social factors driving the adoption of laundry folding machines are notably driving the laundry folding machine market growth.

The residential washing machine market size is expected to increase by USD 30.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers residential washing machine market segmentations by product (top load and front load), technology (fully automatic and semi automatic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is one of the key drivers supporting the residential washing machine market growth.

Smart Washing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,760.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hwasung Washing Machine Co., IFB Industries Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Smart Washing Machine Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Smart Washing Machine Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Front load - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Front load - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Front load - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Front load - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Front load - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Top load - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Top load - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Top load - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Top load - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Top load - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 111: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 112: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 113: AB Electrolux - Key news



Exhibit 114: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

12.4 Arcelik A.S.

Exhibit 116: Arcelik A.S. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Arcelik A.S. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Arcelik A.S. - Key offerings

12.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 119: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 122: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 IFB Industries Ltd

Exhibit 133: IFB Industries Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 134: IFB Industries Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 135: IFB Industries Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: IFB Industries Ltd - Segment focus

12.9 LG Corp.

Exhibit 137: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: LG Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Miele and Cie. KG

Exhibit 141: Miele and Cie. KG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Miele and Cie. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Miele and Cie. KG - Key offerings

12.11 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 144: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 149: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 152: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 159: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 169: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 173: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio