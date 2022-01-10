Smart Waste Management Market to Grow by USD 2.26 Bn| Bigbelly Inc. and Compology Among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Growing industrial waste is one of the key drivers of the market. Industrial waste includes wastewater, solid waste, or air discharges. Some of the non-biodegradable wastes include plastics, synthetic fibers, silver foil, and radioactive wastes. They are generated by iron and steel plants, fertilizer industry, chemicals, drugs, and dyes. Non-biodegradable wastes can pollute the environment and harm living organisms. With the help of smart waste management solutions, wastes from one industry can be treated and utilized in another industry. The increase in industrial waste and the introduction of government regulations are compelling industrial end-users to implement smart waste management solutions.

Challenges related to the effective deployment of smart waste management solutions are expected to restrain the market's growth. Smart waste management solutions include waste collection, disposal, and recycling. Trucks of private companies or municipalities collect trash from trash bins and then send the trash to temporary collection centers. From these centers, the trash is then sent to a recycling plant. However, ineffective deployment of sensors can lead to incorrect information being sent to truck drivers. If the trash is deposited unevenly in one part of the bin, the sensors may read the bin as full. In case the trash bins are overfilled, the truck drivers will be updated about their locations to collect the trash. This leads to excessive consumption of fuel, thereby increasing the OPEX.

Subscribe now to Technavio's "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. Download 3 Reports Annually and View 3 reports monthly!

Smart Waste Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market forecast report segments the smart waste management market by application (collection, landfill, recovery and recycling, and processing) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Europe led the smart waste management market in 2021, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing industrial waste.

The smart waste management market share growth by the collection segment will be significant during the forecast period. The waste collection process is a traditional way of physically monitoring the waste in waste bins. Uneven management of waste, typically domestic, industrial, and environmental wastes, is the main cause of pollution and life-threatening diseases. Smart waste management systems assist in the auto-management of waste without human interaction to maintain a clean environment.

For more information related to the contribution of each segment of the smart waste management market, Request a Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Metal Recycling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The metal recycling market share is expected to increase by 282.25 million metric tons from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.99%. Download Free Sample Report

The metal recycling market share is expected to increase by 282.25 million metric tons from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.99%. Medical Waste Management Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical waste management market share should rise by USD 968.64 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.70%. Download Free Sample Report

Smart Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.41 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bigbelly Inc., Compology, Contelligent, Ecube Labs Co. Ltd., Enevo Oy, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, SUEZ SA, URBIOTICA , VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio