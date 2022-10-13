Smart Waste Management Market to See Promising Growth of USD 1528.62 Million and Registering a CAGR of 17.40% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Trends and Value Forecast

AUCKLAND, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Smart Waste Management Market" from Data Bridge Market Research, This research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. This Smart Waste Management report is an established source of information that presents with a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This Smart Waste Management report helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue. Moreover, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for an extreme success. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been examined in this Smart Waste Management report.

Global Smart Waste Management Market was valued at USD 423.60 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1528.62 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 17.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Residential accounts for the largest application segment in the respective market owing to the high demand for waste management services from residential sector. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Smart waste management is the process of imposing the technique used to monitor the collection, disposal and transportation of waste material services for effective waste management operations. This involves the internet of things (IoT), which contains a broad variety of cameras, mobile computers and others.

According to a report, urban populations produce is known to produce approximately 4.6 Kilograms of solid waste per capital. Thus, government of various regions are highly investing in the urban waste collection. IoT based waste bins among others are widely being deployed as they are more feasible to collect waste effectively.

Furthermore, adoption of construction and demolition (C&D) materials in urban areas along with rise in number of construction projects extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The surge in demand for waste management services from emerging economies will further expand the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Smart Waste Management market are:

IBM (US)

SAP SE ( Germany )

) SENSONEO ( Slovakia )

) Enevo ( Hong Kong )

) Big Belly Solar, LLC. (US)

Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Urbiotica ( Spain )

) WAVIoT (US)

Pepperl+Fuchs ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Pvt. Ltd. ( ) OnePlus Systems Inc ( China )

) Covanta Holding Corporation (US)

RecycleSmart Solutions. ( Canada )

) Veolia (France)

Republic Services, Inc. (US)

Enerkem ( Canada )

) Building Research Establishment Ltd (UK)

SUEZ (France)

Recent Developments

SUEZ signed an agreement with Eramet in May'2021 in order to expand joint efforts in the recycling end-of-life electric vehicle batteries sector. The paertnership aims at providing competitive, sustainable and high-performance battery recycling solution for the European market.

in order to expand joint efforts in the recycling end-of-life electric vehicle batteries sector. The paertnership aims at providing competitive, sustainable and high-performance battery recycling solution for the European market. Veolia joined hands with Groupe Renault in March'2021 with the purpose of enabling circular economy of EV battery metals in Europe through closed-loop recycling.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Smart Waste Management Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Drivers:

Emergence of Smart Cities

The increase in demand for the smart waste management due to the development of smart cities to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas acts as one of the major factors driving the smart waste management market. Also, the adoption of smart city initiatives across regions has a positive impact on the market.

Regulations Associated with the Waste Processing

The increase in the complexity in the logistics of waste collection along with the need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing accelerate the market growth. The use of technologies, such as RFID, GPS, and IoT sensors, among others owing to the availability of commercially viable technologies drives the market.

Government Initiatives

The rise in the government initiatives through awareness programs showcasing importance of waste segregation and waste management further influence the market. The increase in interest of companies in waste management towards improving the renewable benefits of waste assists in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the smart waste management industry

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, need of huge capital investment to discard bio-medical waste and absence of necessary framework for collection and segregation of waste are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, high cost associated with the recycling of plastic and concerns regarding illegal export of e-waste in developing countries are projected to challenge the smart waste management market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This smart waste management market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on smart waste management market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Industry Segmentation: Smart Waste Management Market

By Component

Hardware,

Solution,

Services

By Type of Waste

Solid,

Special,

E-Waste

By Method

Smart Collection,

Smart Processing,

Smart Energy Recovery,

Smart Disposal

By Application

Healthcare,

Industrial and Manufacturing,

Construction,

Food and Retail,

Residential

Regional Analysis/Insights: Smart Waste Management Market

The countries covered in the smart waste management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the smart waste management market due to the adoption of advanced technology along with growing number of research and development activities within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the levels of investment in internet of things applications along with stringent government regulations regarding waste management in the region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Smart Waste Management Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Smart Waste Management Market, By Component

8. Global Smart Waste Management Market, By Type of Waste

9. Global Smart Waste Management Market, By Method

10. Global Smart Waste Management Market, By Application

11. Global Smart Waste Management Market, By Region

12. Global Smart Waste Management Market: Company Landscape

13. SWOT Analyses

14. Company Profile

15. Questionnaires

16. Related Reports

