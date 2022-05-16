Smart Waste Management Market witnesses Emergence of Aco Recycling and Big Belly Solar Inc. as Key Market Contributors| Technavio

Smart Waste Management Market: Key Findings

Smart waste management market value to grow by USD 2.49 billion at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2021 to 2026

at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2021 to 2026 33% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

of market growth to originate from during the forecast period Based on the application, the collection segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Smart Waste Management Market: Growth Drivers

Growing industrial waste is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the world have significantly increased the production of industrial waste. Besides, the growing stringency of regulations and rising concerns over the environmental impact caused by industrial waste have compelled industrial operators to invest in efficient waste management solutions. These factors are expected to open several opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

"Growing investments in smart waste recycling and increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Smart Waste Management Market: Major Vendors

Aco Recycling, Big Belly Solar Inc., Compology, Ecube Labs, Enevo Oy, Evreka, Gimeno Group, IoTracX Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Fill B.V., Nordsense, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, RecycleSmart Solutions, Sensoneo, SUEZ SA, URBIOTICA, Waste Management Inc., Veolia Environment SA, and Contelligent among others are some of the major vendors of Smart Waste Management Market.

Bigbelly Inc: Bigbelly Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers services like keeping public spaces litter-free, the collection crews conduct recycling. It works towards zero waste initiative in campuses.

Compology: Compology operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers scrap metal hauling, commercial hauling, and other services.

Contelligent: Contelligent operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers compactor fullness monitoring device. It is used for optimizing inventory levels, streamlining of routes for fresh oil and other devices.

Smart Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.41 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aco Recycling, Big Belly Solar Inc., Compology, Ecube Labs, Enevo Oy, Evreka, Gimeno Group, IoTracX Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Fill B.V., Nordsense, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, RecycleSmart Solutions, Sensoneo, SUEZ SA, URBIOTICA, Waste Management Inc., Veolia Environment SA, and Contelligent Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Collection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Collection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Collection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Collection - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Collection - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Landfill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Landfill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Landfill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Landfill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Landfill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Recovery and recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Recovery and recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Recovery and recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Recovery and recycling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Recovery and recycling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Big Belly Solar Inc.

Exhibit 97: Big Belly Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Big Belly Solar Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Big Belly Solar Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Compology

Exhibit 100: Compology - Overview



Exhibit 101: Compology - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Compology - Key offerings

10.5 Contelligent

Exhibit 103: Contelligent - Overview



Exhibit 104: Contelligent - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Contelligent - Key offerings

10.6 Ecube Labs

Exhibit 106: Ecube Labs - Overview



Exhibit 107: Ecube Labs - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Ecube Labs - Key offerings

10.7 Enevo Oy

Exhibit 109: Enevo Oy - Overview



Exhibit 110: Enevo Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Enevo Oy - Key offerings

10.8 Pepperl and Fuchs SE

Exhibit 112: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Overview



Exhibit 113: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Key news



Exhibit 115: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Key offerings

10.9 SUEZ SA

Exhibit 116: SUEZ SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: SUEZ SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: SUEZ SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: SUEZ SA - Segment focus

10.10 URBIOTICA

Exhibit 120: URBIOTICA - Overview



Exhibit 121: URBIOTICA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: URBIOTICA - Key news



Exhibit 123: URBIOTICA - Key offerings

10.11 Veolia Environment SA

Exhibit 124: Veolia Environment SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus

10.12 Waste Management Inc.

Exhibit 128: Waste Management Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Waste Management Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Waste Management Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

