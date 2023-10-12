Smart Water Bottles: The Future of Hydration with Advanced Features for Health-Conscious Consumers

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Bottle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Metal, Polymer and Others (Glass, Steel etc.)), By Component, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Smart Water Bottle market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, evolving lifestyles, and a rising standard of living. Technologically advanced smart features are expected to play a significant role in driving new product launches throughout the projected period.

Smart Features for a Hydrated Lifestyle

Smart water bottles, also known as "smart bottles," come equipped with wireless communication capabilities, allowing them to connect with electronic devices like wearables or smartphones. They incorporate simulated memory that can issue alarms through sound systems or displays. These bottles not only serve as hydration reminders but also monitor the user's age and weight to track water consumption, helping users stay adequately hydrated.

Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Demand

The market for smart water bottles is expected to see increased demand in gyms and sports clubs, where they are used as workout accessories. The health and fitness sector, which saw significant changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to grow. In 2021, over 66.5 million people in the United States, or more than one in five Americans, were members of health clubs or fitness studios. This underscores the importance of physical fitness to an active population, driving the demand for smart water bottles as part of a health-conscious lifestyle.

Technological Advancements Fuel Growth

The growing popularity of fitness trackers, smart bands, and hydration-tracking apps has driven the adoption of smart water bottles. Sensor technology has played a pivotal role in the rapid growth of the fitness and health sector. Leading companies are incorporating technology into their products to remain competitive. For instance, tech giant Apple offers HidrateSpark intelligent water bottles that integrate with the Apple Health app, allowing users to track their water intake conveniently. These innovations are expected to further boost the demand for smart water bottles.

Internet Penetration Boosts Online Sales

The increasing global adoption of the internet and smartphone technology, along with affordable mobile data, is encouraging the use of smart water bottles. The growing number of internet users, both globally and regionally, means that these bottles can be managed remotely using devices connected to the internet. As internet penetration continues to rise, the demand for smart water bottles through online sales channels is expected to increase.

Market Segmentation

The Smart Water Bottle market is segmented based on type, component, and distribution channel:

  • Type: Metal, Polymer, Others (glass, steel, etc.)
  • Component: Inbuilt, Hardware, Hydration Tracking Application
  • Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Multi-Branded, Exclusive Stores, Online, Others (direct sales and distributor/dealers, etc.)

Company Profiles

Leading players in the global Smart Water Bottle market include Hidrate Inc., Ecomo Inc., LifeFuels, Koninklijke Philips N.V., UBO-Technologies, LLC (CrazyCap), TYLT Inc., LARQ, Thermos L.L.C., SDI Technologies Inc. (Aquio), and Monos Travel Ltd.

Report Scope

The report provides comprehensive insights into the global Smart Water Bottle market, including market segmentation by type, component, distribution channel, and region. It also covers industry trends, competitive analysis, and profiles of key market players.

