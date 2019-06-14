Smart Water Meters Markets 2015-2019 & 2024 - Leading Companies are Diehl Metering, Elster, Itron, Ningbo Water Meter, Sanchuan Wisdom Technology, & Sensus/Xylem
DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Meters: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Water Meters in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 70 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)
- Arad Group (Israel)
- Master Meter, Inc. (USA)
- Contadores de Agua de Zaragoza, S.A. (Contazara) (Spain)
- Arad Measuring Technologies Wuhan Co. Ltd. (China)
- Arqiva Limited (UK)
- Aquiba Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- B METERS s.r.l. (Italy)
- Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)
- Bermad Water Technologies (Australia)
- CyanConnode Holdings Plc (UK)
- Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)
- Elster Group SE (Germany)
- Elster Metering Limited (UK)
- Iskraemeco, d.d. (Slovenia)
- Itron, Inc. (USA)
- Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Kamstrup A/S (Denmark)
- MARS Company (USA)
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (USA)
- Mueller Systems LLC (USA)
- Neptune Technology Group Inc. (USA)
- Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Suntront Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Tantalus Systems Corp. (Canada)
- Wasion Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Xylem Inc. (USA)
- Sensus USA Inc. (USA)
- Zhejiang Holley Liyuan Metering Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smart Water Meters: Offering Tremendous Opportunities for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient, Engaged, Responsive, and Resilient
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Key Risk Factors to be Addressed Prior to Smart Water Meters Deployment
Water: An Extremely Precious Natural Resource, Challenging to Manage, but Essential for Human Survival
Water: Global Availability and Usage Grid
Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency
The Evolution of the Smart Water Grid: Fundamental Factor Driving Market Penetration
Key Components of a Smart Water Grid: Brief Details of Component and their Smart System Application along with Problems Addressed
Smart Water Meters to Contribute towards Universal Access to Clean Water
Mounting Economic and Environment Challenges Drive the Need for Smart Water Networks
Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters
Noteworthy Attributes of Smart Water Networks
Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global Adoption
Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings
Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses
Enhanced Operational Efficiency
Improved Asset Management
Provision of Actionable Intelligence
Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure
Improved Customer Relationships
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart Water Meter Markets Worldwide
Developing Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Potential
2. COMPETITION
Itron, Elster, and Sensus Lead the Global Water Metering Technologies Market
Leading Water Meters Companies Worldwide (2017): Market Share Breakdown for Diehl Metering, Elster, Itron, Ningbo Water Meter, Sanchuan Wisdom Technology, Sensus/ Xylem, and Others
Managed AMI Services Offer Lucrative Modernization Options to Water Utilities
Customized Marketing Strategies: The Need of the Hour for Building Awareness
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Investments in Digital Solutions by Water Utilities Worldwide Drive Strong Market Demand
Numerous Benefits for Water Utilities from Complete Automation of Operations
Smart Water Meters Witness Increasing Adoption among Utilities
Advanced Technologies and Enabling Solutions Drive Smart Water Metering Deployments
Investments in Digital Solutions Inevitable for Utilities, but High Costs are Key Deterrents
Recent Digital Technology Trends in the Water Metering Space
Floating Ball Technology (FBT)
AquaSense Technology
Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA)
ReadCenter AnalyticsPro & Enhanced ReadCenter Analytics
Cloud-Based Software
Managed Solutions
Proactive Customer Communications
Cellular Metering
Urgent Need to Make Smart Meters More Flexible, Reliable, and Efficient Drive Demand for IoT Technology in the Water Utility Industry
Internet of Things (IoT) Poised to Transform the Water Utilities Sector
Advantages of IoT Technology over Traditional Proprietary Water Networks
IoT-enabled Fixed Metering System Versus AMR/AMI in Water Meters
Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
IoT-enabled Platforms
Despite Gains in Electric Utilities, Meter Data Management (MDM) Systems Yet to Find Acceptance by Water Utilities
Factors Limiting Adoption of MDMs
Interoperability Holds Key to Adoption
Surging Popularity of Intelligent Buildings and Smart Cities of the Future Necessitates Installation of Smart Water Meters
Smart Water Management: Increasingly Important for Smart Intelligent Buildings
Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector
Stringent Regulations by Water Bodies and Governments Strengthen Market Prospects
Growing Demand for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Lends Traction to Market Growth
Expanding Global Population and the Resulting Need for Smart Water Infrastructure Benefits Market Growth
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water Management Solutions
High Cost of Installation and Deployment
Sceptics Question Actual Value Realized through Smart Water Networks
Security and Reliability Concerns
Reliance on Battery Power Instead of Mains Supply
Slow Technological Advancement Limits Choice of Products
Lack of Flexible Demand Management Programs for Water
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Pipeline Monitoring Technology Innovations
WATER 4.0: Automation and Digitization for Resource-Efficient Water Management
WATER 4.0: Digitization of Water Industry through Smart Water Meters
Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters
Smart Analytics
Low Power Satellite Communications: Enabling Smart Water Meters in Remote Locations to Transmit Data
Multi-functional, Intelligent, and Smart Water Meters Provide Water Services to Rural African Regions
Integration of Cellular Technology
Selecting a Suitable Cellular AMI Technology
Advantages of Water Meters with Cellular Connected Endpoints
Big Data Analytics
Cloud Computing and SaaS
Driblet: Technology that Self-Generates Energy for Operation
FLUID: An Intelligent Water Consumption Measuring Solution
Aquai Puck: A Smartphone Connected Water Consumption Reader
An Informatics Architecture for Smart Meters
Ultrasonic Technology in Water Meters
Other Noteworthy Innovative and Advanced Smart Water Solutions
WAVIoT SWM-1
Kamstrup flowIQ
Sensus iPERL
Buoy: Smart Water Device for the Home
AQtap: Smart Water ATM
KROHNE WATERFLUX: Smart Electromagnetic Water Meter
IBM Intelligent Water Management Software
T2 Virtual Network Solution
NGO and NVIEW from Neptune Technology Group
Mueller Systems' Mobile App mobileRDM
AmCoBi's AquaHawk Alerting Solution
Badger Meter's Smart Water Meter Solutions
Silver Spring Networks' IPv6 Network
Dynamic Flow Technologies' Microwave-based Water Meter
i20 Technology: Leveraging the IoT for Water Networks
Valve-Controlled Wireless Intelligent Water Meter by Minsen
SensusFlexNet Systems from Sensus and BAI
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Smart Meters: A Prelude
Features of a Smart Meter
Smart Meters vs. Conventional Meters
Smart Meters vs. Automatic Meter Reading
Smart Water Metering: An Evolutionary Scan
Water Meters
Types of Water Meters
Reading a Meter: The Evolution of Wireless Sensor Networks
Smart Water Metering: An Overview
Structure of a Smart Water Metering System
Meter Data Management Software
Application Software
Smart Endpoint
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
Automated Meter Reading (AMR)
Smart Water Meters
Components of Smart Water Meters
Microcontroller Unit (MCU)
Meter Transceiver Unit (MXU)
Data Loggers
Radio Transmitters
Gateway
Classification of Smart Water Meters
Positive Displacement Meters
Velocity Meters
Fluidic Oscillator Water Meters
Ultrasonic Transit Time Water Meters
Electromagnetic Water Meters
Multi-Jet Water Meters
Single-Jet Water Meters
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Conservation Labs Introduces H2know Smart Water Meter
Badger Meter Introduces Dynasonics iSonic 4000 Flow Meter
Dropcountr Introduces HOME.es
WaterGroup Launches Australia's First NB-IoT Ultrasonic, Intelligent Water Meters
Kamstrup Introduces MULTICAL 21 with Sigfox Communication
ZTE Releases NB-IoT Based Smart Water Meters
Utility Systems Launches utiliMeter
Intellecy Launches Intellecy Smart Water Meter with Leak Protection
Badger Meter Introduces Two New Vortex Flow Meters
Badger Meter Introduces the Dynasonics U500w in-line Flow Meter
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
MPW Selects Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Solution
Xylem Acquires EmNet LLC
Kamstrup Opens Water Meter Manufacturing Facility in US
Aclara and SUEZ Partners to Deliver AMI and Smart Infrastructure Solutions
Chariot and SenRa to Deploy Smart Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Ultrasonic Water Meters
Hubbell Acquires Aclara
Itron Completes Acquisition of Silver Spring Networks (USA)
NWC Signs a Contract with Diehl Metering Germany for 450,000 Static Water Meters
Dewa Installs Smart Water Meters and Electricity Meters in Hatta
Itron Signs a Contract with WASAC to Modernize Water Metering System
Eleven-X Partners with QMC for Smart Water Meters Solutions
Ministry of Water and Sanitation of Ghana Signs a MoU with Kamstrup for the Supply of Smart Water Meters
Master Meter Enters into an Agreement with Watersmart to Enhance Customer Engagement Solutions
Diehl and NEC Europe Collaborates to Integrate the Metering Systems
Badger Meter to Acquire Assets of Carolina Meter & Supply
Huawei and Aichi Tokei Denki Verifies NB-IoT Technologies for Smart Water Metering
Thames Water to Offer Water Meter Solutions to Croydon Residents
Vitens Selected Honeywell to Supply Upto 600,000 V200P Water Meters
Li Ka-shing Buys Ista International GmbH
South West Water Extends Diehl Metering Contract
ADDC and Iskraemeco Enters into a New Smart Metering Project
Aclara Provides AMI Network and Installation Services to DC Water
Huizhong Stock and Hebei Telecom Signs NB-IoT Smart Water Meter/Heat Meter Business Cooperation Agreement
Badger Meter to Acquire D-Flow Technology AB
Pace Water System Improves Customer Service with Mueller Systems' AMI Network and Mi.Net System
Welsh Water Installs 250 New Digital Smart Meters
Silver Spring Networks Enters into an Agreement with Dewa to Provide Smart Grid Applications
Telefonica, Huawei and Kamstrup Deploys Smart Water Pilot Project in Chile
Aclara and SUEZ Enter into Partnership to Deliver AMI and Smart Infrastructure Solutions
AspenTech Announces PinnacleART as ISP for aspenONE APM Software Suite
QMC Partners with Alectra Energy Services to Deliver Water Meter Solutions
Senet Partners with Neptune Technology Group to Deliver Water Metering Solutions
Lakewood to Utilize FATHOM's Suite of Software and Managed Services Solutions
City of Raymondville Partners with Schneider Electric to Upgrade City Services
OWASA Installs 22,000 Meters as Part of a Mi.Net (AMI) Network
Leidos to Deliver Smart Grid Select Offering for Lansing Board of Water and Light
CORIX Selects IFS Field Service Management for Operations and Maintenance
Town of Okotoks to Deploy Sensus AMI Solution
Mueller Systems Teams Up with Senet to deliver Metering Infrastructure
City of Lakeland to Deploy Sensus Smart Gateway Sensor Interface
Middlesex Water Company Announces a $10.0 Million Water Infrastructure Project Replace
Stantec Acquires Inventrix
Washington Municipal Utilities to Deploy Sensus FlexNet Communication Network and Sensus Analytics
KUB Selects DragonWave's Harmony Enhanced MC
Stantec Signs an Agreement with EQT to Sell Innovyze
GMU to Deploy Sensus FlexNet Communication Network
City of Monroe Public Works Department Deploys Smart Water Technology from Sensus
Water-link Signs an Agreement with ENGIE Fabricom
Hydroko Joint Venture to Install Smart Meters in Antwerp
Youngstown Water Department Upgrades Water Meters, Communications Network with Sensus Technology
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 83)
- The United States (23)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (23)
- France (2)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29)
- Middle East (3)
- Africa (3)
