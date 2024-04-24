Smart Water Network Market size to record USD 13.99 billion growth from 2020-2024, Increasing demand for clean water is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart water network market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.99 billion from 2020 to 2024, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Water Network Market

Key Trends Fueling Growth:

Increasing demand for clean wate r:

The developing regions are struggling for clean water, for instance, the Middle East , North Africa , and Southeast Asia will face severe water shortages due to inappropriate re-use and bad water management.

The adoption of smart water meters will provide increased assistance in monitoring and leak detection, quality control, and energy management. Due to such benefits, the market will witness the increased adoption of smart meters in the forecast period.

Analyst Review

In the context of urbanization and increasing water demand, the Smart Water Network market emerges as a crucial solution to address water scarcity and aging infrastructure. This market encompasses advanced digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and Cloud computing, which enable real-time data collection and analysis of water quantity, pressure, and flow.

Smart systems, including Digital twins and sensors, help identify leaks, optimize efficient irrigation, and minimize water loss due to pollution and wastewater runoff. Furthermore, smart water networks play a vital role in mitigating the impacts of floods and droughts by ensuring optimal water distribution and maintaining water quality.

Overall, the integration of smart water networks into urban water management systems is a significant step towards sustainable water resource management.

Market Overview

The Smart Water Network Market is a significant sector in the technology-driven water industry. Urbanization and the growing demand for efficient water management systems have fueled its expansion. Smart water systems employ technologies like sensors, IoT, and analytics to monitor water quality and consumption in real-time.

These systems enable utilities to detect leaks, optimize water distribution, and reduce non-revenue water losses. Moreover, they help in ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining consumer satisfaction. The market is expected to grow at a robust pace due to increasing water scarcity, stringent regulations, and technological advancements. Companies like Urbana Technologies, WateReus, and Sensoneo are leading innovators in this space.

Their solutions cater to various applications, including water distribution networks, wastewater treatment plants, and industrial processes. The future of the Smart Water Network Market lies in the integration of AI and machine learning for predictive analytics and automation.

