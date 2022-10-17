Smart Water Softeners Market Size to Grow by USD 482.6 Mn, Growing Consumer Awareness to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart water softeners market will be driven by factors such as growing consumer awareness about water softening products and the benefits of water softener systems. The water obtained from salt-based water softeners requires further treatment due to the presence of large amounts of sodium. The depletion of freshwater sources is fueling the demand for smart water softeners. Moreover, the groundwater in many places has become hard due to the increasing use of fertilizers and the presence of naturally occurring limestone quarries. Smart water softener systems are used in Power over Ethernet (POE) systems to supply water and not point-of-use (POU) systems. These factors are expected to drive the sales of smart water softeners during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Water Softeners Market 2022-2026

The global smart water softeners market is set to grow by USD 482.6 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Market Challenge

High price sensitivity among consumers is challenging the smart water softeners market growth. Price sensitivity is a major barrier in developing countries, which hinders the expansion of the market. In developing countries such as India and China, there is a low inclination among consumers to buy smart water softener systems due to high price sensitivity. In addition, consumers have low visibility of the product due to the low concentration of market players. Moreover, low purchasing power, low consumer awareness, and lack of inclination to buy water treatment equipment add to price sensitivity. These factors are hindering the growth of the smart water softeners market.

Smart Water Softeners Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Wall mounted - size and forecast 2021-2026

Floor - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Water Softeners Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Product Segment

The wall-mounted segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. There will be a surge in demand for wall-mounted smart water softener systems due to the lack of space in urban housing. Wall-mounted systems are easy to install when compared to floor systems. Moreover, there have been advances in wall-mounted systems, such as connectivity. These factors will help this segment grow during the forecast period.

Major Five Smart Water Softeners Companies

3M Co.

Co. A. O. Smith Corp.

Advanced Water Solutions

AO Smith Water Technologies Inc.

Besco Water Treatment Inc.

BWT Holding GmbH

Canature Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Culligan International Co

Drop

EcoWater Systems LLC

General Electric Co

Harvey Water Softeners

KENT RO Systems Ltd.

Kinetico Inc.

Kohley's Superior Water

Pentair Plc

US Water Systems Inc.

Water Channel Partners

Waterworld USA

Whirlpool Corp.

Smart Water Softeners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 482.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Advanced Water Solutions, AO Smith Water Technologies Inc., Besco Water Treatment Inc., BWT Holding GmbH, Canature Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Culligan International Co, Drop, EcoWater Systems LLC, General Electric Co, Harvey Water Softeners, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., Kohley's Superior Water, Pentair Plc, US Water Systems Inc., Water Channel Partners, Waterworld USA, and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

