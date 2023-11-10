Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market to grow by USD 24.22 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 34% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart wearable healthcare devices market is expected to grow by USD 24.22 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (fitness bands, smartwatches, and smart glasses), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by the growing incidence of disease, a high prevalence of ear disorders, higher adoption of technologically advanced wearable medical devices, an increase in GDP, increased healthcare expenditure, new product launches, and strong market share for the main players.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market 2024-2028

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Biobeat Technologies Ltd., BioIntelliSense Inc., Biotricity Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Cyrcadia Asia Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corp., Nokia Corp., OMRON Corp., Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ten3T Healthcare, and VitalConnect Inc.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart wearable healthcare devices through its subsidiary Fitbit such as Sense 2.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the fitness band segment will be significant during the forecast period.  Fitness bands are wrist-worn devices to detect a combination of walking steps, running time, pulse velocity, sleep patterns, and swimming laps.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market: Market Dynamics

  • Integration with the healthcare system
  • Growing awareness and preference for home healthcare
  • Increasing focus on patient engagement

Key Driver

The integration with the healthcare system is a key factor driving market growth. The IoT, which makes it easier and more reliable for customers to receive benefits and useful information about their health, due to the rapid adoption of wearable medical devices, is a technology that's used in computers and smart appliances.

Major Trend

Increasing adoption of self-monitoring of vital organs is a major trend in the market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The global diagnostic wearable medical devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,333.3 million at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2027. 

The Wearable Medical Devices Market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.54 billion at a CAGR of 17.82% between 2022 and 2027. 

What are the key data covered in this smart wearable healthcare devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart wearable healthcare devices market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the smart wearable healthcare devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the smart wearable healthcare devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart wearable healthcare devices market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Decorative Paper Market to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2023 to 2028; Rise in popularity of paper sculpture to drive the growth - Technavio

Decorative Paper Market to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2023 to 2028; Rise in popularity of paper sculpture to drive the growth - Technavio

The decorative paper market is expected to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a...
Office Stationery Market size in Europe to grow by USD 9.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growing number of office spaces in the region to drive the growth- Technavio

Office Stationery Market size in Europe to grow by USD 9.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growing number of office spaces in the region to drive the growth- Technavio

The office stationery market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 9.41 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.