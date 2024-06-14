Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market size is set to grow by USD 108.54 million from 2024-2028, Rising health consciousness among people boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market size is estimated to grow by USD 108.54 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness among people is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased innovative features such as pregnancy mode. However, proliferation of alternative smart wearable devices and applications poses a challenge. Key market players include Actofit Wearables, Anker Technology UK Ltd., beatxp, Blipcare, Fitbit LLC, Garmin Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Koogeek Inc., PICOOC Technology Co Ltd., Polar Electro Oy, Pyle USA Sound Around Inc, Qardio Inc., Tanita Corp., Vandelay Brands Ltd., Wahoo Fitness LLC, Withings France SA, Wyze Labs Inc., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nureca Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2024-2028

Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 108.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Actofit Wearables, Anker Technology UK Ltd., beatxp, Blipcare, Fitbit LLC, Garmin Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Koogeek Inc., PICOOC Technology Co Ltd., Polar Electro Oy, Pyle USA Sound Around Inc, Qardio Inc., Tanita Corp., Vandelay Brands Ltd., Wahoo Fitness LLC, Withings France SA, Wyze Labs Inc., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nureca Ltd.

Market Driver

Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales with advanced pregnancy-mode features are gaining popularity in the market. These scales offer efficient tracking of expectant mothers' health parameters, enabling them to monitor their pregnancy progress. Qardio's QardioBase is an example of such a product, providing a visual directory of each measurement. The inclusion of these features is expected to boost the global demand for smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales during the forecast period.

The Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers. These scales offer advanced features such as body fat percentage analysis, muscle mass measurement, and BMI calculation. Body composition analysis is becoming a trend as people seek more detailed insights into their health.

Companies are focusing on developing more accurate and user-friendly devices. Bodyweight is just one aspect of health, and body composition analysis provides a more comprehensive understanding of overall health. The use of smart technology in these scales is also driving innovation, with features like syncing data to mobile apps and integration with other health tracking devices. The market is expected to continue growing as more people prioritize their health and wellness.

Market Challenges

The global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market confronts competition from smartwatches and fitness trackers, as well as mobile applications. These alternatives offer diverse functionalities and convenience, leading consumers to prefer them over dedicated smart scales. Manufacturers must distinguish their products through unique features, superior accuracy, and seamless integration with health applications to maintain market share and customer adoption.

The Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI scales market face several challenges. One challenge is the increasing competition from various players offering similar products. Another challenge is the need to ensure accuracy and reliability of the data provided by these scales.

Additionally, there is a growing demand for scales that can measure more than just weight and body mass index (BMI). This requires advanced technology and sensors, which can increase production costs. Furthermore, regulatory compliance is a significant challenge, as these devices must adhere to various safety and quality standards. Lastly, consumer education and awareness about the importance of body composition analysis and the benefits of using smart scales is essential to drive market growth.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Price 2.1 Less than USD100

2.2 More than USD100 Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution segment for smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales has experienced notable growth due to traditional retail stores' role in reaching a broad customer base. Offline channels, including health stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and fitness equipment stores, offer consumers the chance to compare brands, seek advice, and receive demonstrations.

Immediate product availability, after-sales services, and potential for impulse buying are advantages. Manufacturers benefit from retail partnerships, wider market coverage, and enhanced brand visibility. However, physical stores must adapt to the changing retail landscape and manage inventory effectively to remain competitive.

Research Analysis

The Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales market encompasses advanced electronic devices designed to measure and analyze various health metrics beyond simple weight. These metrics include muscle mass, body fat percentage, bone mass, and other essential indicators of overall health and body composition. Innovative products in this market utilize small electrical currents and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) to determine body composition.

Users seek these devices to monitor their Desired body composition and manage Chronic health disorders such as Obesity, diabetes, and metabolic conditions. Smart Weight Composition scales also provide insights into Glucose, Cholesterol, and Reproductive hormone metabolism levels. Market growth is driven by increasing

Health awareness and the need for accurate Body Composition Analysis. Various techniques like Skinfold thickness measurements, Underwater weighing, and Air displacement plethysmography are employed to ensure accurate readings. The market continues to expand due to the Obesity rates' rise and the growing prevalence of Body fat-related health issues.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales market encompasses innovative digital devices designed to measure weight, body composition, and Body Mass Index (BMI). These scales employ advanced technologies such as bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), segmental analysis, and bio-impedance vector analysis to provide accurate and detailed health assessments.

The market is driven by increasing health consciousness, rising obesity rates, and the growing trend towards preventative healthcare. Smart scales offer features like wireless connectivity, data tracking, and integration with fitness apps, making them indispensable tools for individuals seeking to manage their weight and overall health. The market is expected to grow significantly due to these factors and the continuous development of more sophisticated and user-friendly devices.

