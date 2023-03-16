Smart windows market size to grow by USD 2,828.85 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing prevalence of smart homes | Analysis on Impact of US crises- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart windows market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,828.85 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of smart homes. Factors such as rapid urbanization, rising energy prices, and government programs have resulted in the construction of energy-efficient buildings. This coupled with growing need for convenience has led to the advent of smart homes. Smart homes allow users to change the settings of various appliances remotely without getting up. The growing prominence of the smart home concept has increased the penetration of smart devices, including smart windows. Thus, with the increasing number of smart homes, the demand for smart windows will increase during the forecast period. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report - Talk to us

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Windows Market 2023-2027

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart windows market report covers the following areas:

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing per capita income and high living standards are supporting the growth of the regional market. The rising popularity of green and intelligent buildings is another key factor driving the growth of the smart windows market in North America.

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The smart windows market is segmented as below:

Application

Transportation



Commercial and Industrial



Residential

Type

OLED Glass



Self-dimming Windows



Self-repairing Windows

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Argentina





Brazil





Chile

Based on the application, the market will observe significant growth in the transportation segment during the forecast period. The rise in the number of road fatalities has resulted in the development and incorporation of active safety systems in vehicles. In addition, the advent of autonomous/self-driving vehicles is increasing the growth opportunities for vendors in the segment.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart windows market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart windows market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. The established vendors are reducing the cost of their products to attract more customers. New players are entering the market through innovative products. Tech giants are partnering with start-ups to develop technologically advanced products. This is increasing the competition among vendors in the market.

Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Diamond Glass - The company offers smart windows with switchable glass for commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and residential sectors.

- The company offers smart windows with switchable glass for commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and residential sectors. Gauzy Ltd. - The company offers smart windows with light control glass technology.

- The company offers smart windows with light control glass technology. GEZE GmbH - The company offers smart windows such as Gentex Electronically Dimmable Windows.

- The company offers smart windows such as Gentex Electronically Dimmable Windows. Innovative Glass Corp. - The company offers smart windows with future SPD-smart light-control technology through its subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Smart Windows Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart windows market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart windows market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart windows market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart windows market vendors

Smart Windows Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,828.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambilight Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., ClearVue Technologies Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A., Diamond Glass, Gauzy Ltd., GEZE GmbH, Halio Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Innovative Glass Corp., Nodis, Pleotint LLC, Polytronix Inc., PPG Industries Inc., RavenWindow, Smart Window Co. Inc., SmartGlass International, Stellaris Corp., View Inc., and Gentex Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

