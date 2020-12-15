Smart Wires Named Among Top 100 Global Companies Committed to Delivering a Clean Future

Smart Wires develops and implements digital technologies that advance the delivery of affordable, clean electricity on grids around the world. Smart Wires' technology quickly unlocks gigawatts of new capacity on the existing power grid by intelligently routing power to travel across underutilized power lines.

"Leading utilities across Europe, Australia and the Americas have already begun to change the way they think about future investments in critical infrastructure. With our hardware and software, electric utilities can greatly increase the capacity on their grids. This means rapid integration of renewables, at a lower cost and with less disruption to communities and the environment," reflected Michael Walsh, Smart Wires' Chief Commercial Officer.

"In the next decade, we expect to see all major power grids adopt modern power flow technology. In order to quickly and cost-effectively facilitate the energy transition, the electric grid will transform from a system of "steel and copper" to one dependent on "silicon and software". Smart Wires is committed to partnering with utilities to achieve this transition," he added.

"We are delighted to welcome 50 companies for their first time on this year's new Global Cleantech 100. This replacement rate speaks to the healthy maturing of this innovation ecosystem and to some specific impacts of Covid-19," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group.

"On the one hand, the 2021 list reflects the long-running mega-trends like decarbonization, digitization, electrification, and the ever-increasing volumes of deployed renewable energy. On the other, Covid-19's impact is evident – for example, in the uptick in automation and robotics-enabled solutions, in logistics and supply chain solutions, and solutions in the food chain to prevent, reduce and repurpose food waste. Resilience is a new critical factor at play," he said.

In addition to being acknowledged by Global Cleantech, this year the World Economic Forum recognized Smart Wires as a 2020 Technology Pioneer and Inc. 5000 ranked Smart Wires number 614 on the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

2021 marks the 12th edition of the widely respected annual guide. This year's list of honorees includes private, independent and for-profit innovators from the US, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. The sectors covered include: Energy & Power, Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Materials & Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics and Resources & Environment.

Companies were selected based on Cleantech Group's research data, nominations and insights from a global, 91-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives active in technology and innovation. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company.

About Smart Wires (www.smartwires.com)

Smart Wires is a global power technology company advancing the delivery of affordable, clean electricity around the world. With our innovative technology and advanced analytics, we maximize the grid's capacity. This means more renewables, at a lower cost and with less disruption to communities and the environment. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and a global workforce of 200 professionals spread across four continents, we collaborate with our customers to achieve their strategic objectives and help them face an uncertain energy future with flexible, high-impact solutions.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. We bring clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation.

Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, our services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.

