Smart Worker Market to Soar at 18.69% CAGR to 2023

Some key players in the smart worker market are Honeywell (US), DAQRI (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Vandrico (Canada), Intellinium (France), Avnet (US), 3M (US), Oracle (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Parsable (US), Rice Electronics (US), Softweb Solutions (US), Recon Instruments (Canada), Wearable Technologies Limited (UK), Corvex Connected Safety (US), ProGlove (Germany), Smart Track (Italy), hIOTron (India), and Solution Analysts (India).

"The smart worker market for manufacturing industry held the largest share in 2017."

The demand for smart worker solutions across various applications in the oil & gas industry is expected to grow significantly over the next 5 years. The manufacturing industry accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The oil & gas industry is at the forefront of adopting smart worker solutions. The uses of IoT-enabled smart worker solutions help the oil & gas industry to monitor workers' health and improve their safety in hazardous environments.

"The overall smart worker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.69% between 2018 and 2023."

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the smart worker market by 2023. Automation in various sectors pertaining to industrial production is expected to increase in the US, which is likely to increase the use of smart wearable by blue-collar workers. The increasing R&D in the field of IoT for new and improved technologies and rising demand for improved lifestyle are the 2 crucial factors driving market growth in North America.

The manufacturing industry held the largest Smart worker market share in 2017. This is attributed to the growing need to increase safety, optimize performance, and enhance productivity. These solutions track real-time information on environmental hazards at workplaces and offer preventive measures to ensure safety and monitor worker health, which are some of the critical areas that affect the direct and indirect cost of manufacturing sites.

The market for software used in smart worker solutions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This can be due to its capability to enable supervisors to track time, safety, wellness, productivity, location, and working environment of workers, among many others, and to analyze the situation accurately.

Breakdown of primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 61%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 19%

Tier 1 - 61%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 19% By Designation: C-Level Executives - 19% and Managers - 81%

C-Level Executives - 19% and Managers - 81% By Region: APAC -20%, North America - 34%, Europe - 42%, and RoW - 4%

