SMART Wraps Up Successful Global Conference

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S.M.A.R.T. Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Newsletter and Conferences - Neil Brick, Editor https://ritualabuse.us.

For over 30 years, S.M.A.R.T. has supported survivors of trauma and ritualistic abuse through educational research and newsletters. The organization's annual online conference gathers experts and survivors to discuss complex abuse, mind control recovery, and healing strategies. https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/.

E-mail: [email protected]

Neil Brick shared his profound spiritual journey. He detailed how dedicating his life to serving others has fueled his personal growth and deepened his understanding of trauma recovery. Neil Brick has published the SMART newsletter (https://ritualabuse.us ) for over three decades providing information to survivors and professionals worldwide. http://neilbrick.com/

Wendy Hoffman discussed how rituals are common practice in Satanic culture. Her presentation explored how every moment of a ritual is used for mind control. Wendy Hoffman has published four memoirs, three books of poetry and co-authored a book of essays. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Dr. Randy Noblitt, a clinical psychologist and professor, outlined key recovery pathways for survivors of severe, historically rooted ritual abuse, highlighting the need for community support, clinical care, and policy reform. Dr. Randy Noblitt emphasized that modern healing requires a multifaceted approach involving specialized treatment and economic resources. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/.

Joshua Moore, a licensed mental health counselor and BCIA board-certified neurofeedback provider, delivered an introductory presentation on utilizing neurofeedback for trauma recovery. Joshua provided survivors with a comprehensive overview of the modality, tracing its development from early historical research to contemporary clinical applications.

Iain Bryson discussed how his daughter was taken by his first wife and her family after she told him that her family was a "cult" and that she would be taking their daughter back to them because of "mind control." In his 2024 documentary memoir, Bryson exposes how family-based human trafficking, ritual abuse and mind control tore his family apart and inspired his relentless fight for justice.

Sponsored by SMART, investigates the possible connections between secretive organizations and ritual abuse. [email protected] http://ritualabuse.us/

Cosponsored by Survivorship, organization supporting survivors of extreme child abuse, ritualistic abuse, mind control, and torture. https://survivorship.org

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Child Abuse Wiki https://childabusewiki.org

Large List of Ritual Abuse and Child Abuse References https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Grey Faction, Satanic Temple and Lucien Greaves Fact Sheet https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/grey-faction-satanic-temple-and-lucien-greaves-fact-sheet/

Research on Dissociative Identity https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/

Sybil – Proof Sybil had MPD and it was caused by severe trauma https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/sybil-proof-sybil-had-mpd-and-it-was-caused-by-severe-trauma/

SOURCE SMART Newsletter and Conferences