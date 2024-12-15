Smart XCMG Empower Solid Future at bauma CHINA 2024

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 26 to 29, the global construction machinery industry gathered at bauma CHINA 2024. The event attracted over 3,500 exhibitors from 32 countries and regions. XCMG made a powerful statement with its display of over 100 flagship products and integrated construction solutions. Highlights included the world's largest wheeled crane, the world's largest-tonnage rotary drilling rig, and the debut of a 48-meter articulated boom lift. The exhibition featured dynamic demonstrations of four intelligent construction scenarios, showcasing XCMG's cutting-edge unmanned construction solutions.

One of the spotlights of XCMG's booth was the "Digital Intelligence Space Station," a comprehensive display reflecting XCMG's end-to-end digital transformation in research, production, supply, sales, services, and financing. This immersive exhibit brought "Smart XCMG" to life, emphasizing the company's innovation in digital intelligence.

In the green technology zone, XCMG unveiled 48 new energy products—pure electric and hybrid—accounting for 42% of its display. These innovations underscored XCMG's leadership in sustainable construction, demonstrating its significant achievements in the new energy field. The evergreen revolution was our main focus, leaving visitors inspired by the future of the industry.

During the four-day event, XCMG achieved remarkable success, securing over 6,000 intended orders worth nearly 10 billion RMB, with substantial contributions from international markets. A notable highlight was a 3-billion RMB agreement with the Fortescue for green mining equipment, marking the largest export deal for electric mining machinery.

XCMG continues to pave the way for global collaboration and cross-cultural exchange, building a future of shared progress and sustainable development.

