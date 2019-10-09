Smart50™ Pops Into Fall: Smartfood® Popcorn Launches New Snack At Just 50 Calories Per Cup

The new product line offers great tasting, ready-to-eat popcorn perfect for any occasion, whether you are on-the-go or looking for something easy to snack on at home. It delivers on the same delicious taste that consumers already know and love from Smartfood® using high-quality and carefully selected ingredients to create a better-for-you option.

"With the launch of Smart50™, we wanted to show consumers that making smart choices doesn't mean having to sacrifice fun or flavor," said Tracey Williams, Senior Director of Marketing, Pepsico. "As our latest innovation, Smart50™ extends our brand mission to provide simple and transparent ingredients and is designed to make consumers feel good about their snacking choices."

Featuring a sleek new packaging design that looks as good as it tastes, Smart50™ is made from 100 percent whole-grain popcorn and promises an enjoyable snacking moment that is free of artificial flavors and preservatives.

Along with the new packaging, Smartfood's social channels received a glow-up– now featuring the same pop art-inspired illustrations seen on the bag, paired with content that emphasizes the fun, playful personality of the Smartfood® brand. Fans can visit Smartfood's Instagram account @smartfoodpopcorn to get their latest snacking news.

Smart50™ is available at retail stores nationwide and comes in 5oz and 6oz bags at $3.99. To learn more about Smart50™ and purchase online, please visit https://www.smartfood.com/.

