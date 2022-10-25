Smartabase Adds Philadelphia 76ers to NBA Client Group

Smartabase is a global leader in human performance optimization software for elite sports and military organizations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartabase, an established global leader in tracking, analyzing, and optimizing human performance, today announced its collaboration with the Philadelphia 76ers. The team competes in the Atlantic Division of the NBA's Eastern Conference and made it to the East semifinals in each of the past two playoffs.

The 76ers are using the Smartabase athlete management system (AMS) to consolidate, analyze, and visualize players' performance. A daily reporting view correlates several key metrics in a convenient dashboard that the staff uses for player-related decision-making. Automated post-game and practice reports provide real-time feedback for proactive workload monitoring on the court.

"Smartabase allows us to bring our technology together in sports science and performance to be viewed and interpreted," said Simon Rice, vice president of athlete care for the Philadelphia 76ers. "Having a single platform enables us to make quicker, more data-informed decisions to improve player performance, availability, and health."

The Smartabase platform offers great flexibility, giving the 76ers more ways to manage, analyze, and report on player data. Integrations with Kinexon, Second Spectrum and other sports science technology enable the organization to capture practice and game workloads, force plate output, and velocity-based training data automatically. This information is then aggregated and visualized to provide performance, medical, and coaching staff with an at-a-glance overview of each player's daily status, with more details just a click away.

"We're delighted to welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to the Smartabase family," said Dave Grant, Smartabase chief commercial officer. "The team has such a rich NBA heritage, and we're honored to play a part in its bright future by supporting player readiness, load management, and athlete care with data insights."

The 76ers join other high-performance and elite sporting and military organizations using the Smartabase human performance optimization solution. In the NBA, these include the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic.

