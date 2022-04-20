SMARTABASE BY FUSION SPORT RECEIVES CLEARANCE TO OPERATE AT IMPACT LEVEL 5

Fusion Sport is a global leader in human performance software for elite military and sport organizations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Sport, an established global leader in tracking, analyzing and optimizing elite human performance, announced today that it received clearance to operate at Impact Level 5 (IL-5), providing secure data flows for a U.S. military agency using Fusion's flagship Smartabase software.

Smartabase is a HIPAA-compliant workflow and decision support system that drives improvement in human performance and optimizes strength, speed, stamina and resilience, as well as injury prevention. The technology connects seamlessly with wearable devices and includes native, in-system reporting, rich data visualization and powerful back-end configurability. Operating at IL-5 ensures Smartabase is compliant with Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide for controlled unclassified information (CUI).

"Fusion is excited about our potential for partnerships within U.S. government agencies and what it will mean for tactical readiness and operational demands," said Dr. Markus Deutsch, Fusion Sport's CEO and co-founder. "Reaching this milestone further demonstrates our ability to support and grow our presence in this market, but it also defines our commitment to helping the military deliver a highly secure, holistic approach to the physical and mental well-being of service members."

Fusion Sport is already working with military organizations in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, including the Australian Defence, CANSOF, US Air Force Research Lab, US Army Fort Bragg and US SOCOM.



A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003, with international headquarters in Colorado and London, U.K., Fusion Sport is a global leader in using data to optimize human performance. The company's performance and analytics platform, Smartabase, is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organizations. For more information, visit fusionsport.com.

