SmartAC Partners with Simmons One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning™ to Accelerate Connected HVAC Adoption

72-year family business and 2024 National Franchisee of the Year achieves breakthrough results with predictive maintenance platform

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAC, the premier B2B SaaS platform providing smart monitoring, analytics, and an end-to-end customer engagement for HVAC service providers to accelerate sustainable, long-term growth, today announced a strategic partnership with Simmons One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning™, a family-owned HVAC leader serving Fayetteville, Laurinburg, Pinehurst, and eight additional North Carolina markets. Through its partnership with SmartAC, Simmons One Hour continues to achieve over a 50% club membership conversion rate, and together these results have dramatically increased the number of homes under management and created more predictable, year-round revenue, especially during slower shoulder seasons.

Award-Winning Contractor Embraces Digital Transformation

Simmons One Hour brings exceptional credibility to the partnership. Founded in 1953 by F.H. Simmons, Jr., the company has served North Carolina communities for over seven decades. Under the leadership of General Manager Derek Cole—a 25-year HVAC industry veteran—the company earned 2024 National Franchisee of the Year honors, the highest recognition in the One Hour franchise system.

The company's track record includes multiple President's Circle Awards (2022-2024), and Derek Cole was recognized as Top 40 Under 40 in the HVAC Industry by The News Magazine. With a signature "Always On Time, Or You Don't Pay A Dime®" service guarantee, Simmons One Hour represents elite service excellence in home comfort.

Connected Technology and Innovation at Work

By integrating SmartACs advanced IoT sensors and branded homeowner app, Simmons One Hour has embraced innovation across its business — from adopting connected HVAC technology to launching "Derek AI" on its website to better serve customers by answering any HVAC question they have in moments. This commitment to forward-thinking tools has transformed its service delivery model. SmartAC's early detection platform helps prevent surprise breakdowns by providing real-time data on system performance, creating new levels of visibility and trust for both technicians and homeowners.

Redefining Proactive HVAC Service

The technology enables technicians to identify potential issues before customers even realize problems exist – transforming the contractor's role from responder to trusted advisor. With real-time system data, Simmons One Hour can engage homeowners proactively, strengthening relationships and driving long-term loyalty rather than waiting for service calls. By replacing emergency-driven visits with planned, data-informed interactions, contractors gain more predictable workloads, steadier revenue, and customers who view them as partners in home comfort, not just repair providers. "The future of home comfort is predictive, not reactive," said Derek Cole. "SmartAC gives our customers peace of mind that we're looking out for problems before they turn really expensive. Everybody wins."

"We're proud to partner with Simmons One Hour as they redefine what proactive HVAC service looks like," said Josh Teekell, Founder and CEO of SmartAC. "Their over 50% conversion rate proves that when you combine trusted local service with powerful technology, customers respond enthusiastically."

About Simmons One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning™

Founded in 1953, Simmons One Hour is a family-owned HVAC provider serving 11 North Carolina markets including Fayetteville, Laurinburg, and Pinehurst. The 2024 National Franchisee of the Year serves thousands of customers with 24/7 emergency service.

About SmartAC

SmartAC empowers HVAC service providers with smart monitoring, real-time analytics, and a seamless homeowner engagement experience designed to fuel long-term business growth. The SmartAC platform equips contractors to improve service outcomes, increase customer conversion and retention, and build scalable recurring revenue programs. By uniting connected technology with contractor-focused tools, SmartAC is elevating the future of home comfort. With SmartAC, change is in the air.

To see how SmartAC can impact your business, visit smartac.com and run the ROI calculator to model membership outcomes for your business today.

SOURCE SmartAC