SmartAdvocate® Announces a New Version Release With Over 1,000 Enhancements

BONITA SPRINGs, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAdvocate®, The Award-Winning Leader in Legal Case Management Software is pleased to Announce a New Version release (v2019.06.28) with over 1,000 plus enhancements!!!

SmartAdvocate's State of the Art Case Management Software continues to dominate the case management software market with an industry leading 1,000 plus enhancements in this new release alone! Yes over 1,000 enhancements!!!!! Most Significantly, almost all of the enhancements were based on the input and suggestions of our SmartAdvocate® licensed Users.

At SmartAdvocate® we are devoted to continually enhancing our case management software to ensure that Firms have the latest features and functionality that are so essential for running an efficient, productive, and profitable Law Firm in the 21st century.

Contact: Julia Moreland, VP Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC, 516-723-4636 (Direct), 631-624-2794 (Mobile), Julia@smartadvocate.com

